NOTEBOOK: Offense looking to rebound on a short week

On paper, it looks like there might be some opportunities for Detroit's offense to turn things around at home Thursday. Houston ranks 23rd in points allowed (27.2), 31st in total defense (411.7), 32nd against the run (159.3) and 22nd against the pass (252.4).

The availability of some of Stafford's top weapons on offense will also factor into Detroit's success on offense. Running back D’Andre Swift and wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola all missed the Carolina game due to injury, and their availability for Thursday is still in question.

"I think everyone is ready to get out there," said second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson, who led Detroit last week with four catches for 68 yards. "We're out on the field (Tuesday) in a walkthrough and guys are sharp and just trying to fly around and just trying to get better. I think every single one of us are ready to get out there. Like you said, we have a bad taste in our mouth and we just want to go play."