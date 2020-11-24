Lions vs. Texans practice report: Nov. 24

Nov 24, 2020 at 04:54 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday Game Status
Mike Ford CB concussion NP NP
Kenny Golladay WR hip LP NP
Da'Shawn Hand DL groin NP NP
Jeff Okudah CB shoulder NP NP
Danny Amendola WR hip NP LP
Austin Bryant DE thigh LP LP
Jarrad Davis LB knee LP LP
Marvin Hall WR toe LP LP
T.J. Hockenson TE shoulder LP LP
Jonah Jackson G knee LP LP
Christian Jones LB knee LP LP
Reggie Ragland LB ankle LP LP
Matthew Stafford QB right thumb LP LP
D'Andre Swift RB concussion NP LP
Halapoulivaati Vaitai OL foot LP LP
Will Harris S groin LP FP

*The Lions did not practice on Monday and conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday. Practice participation designations for those days are based on estimations.

