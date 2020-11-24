Week 12 opponent: What the Texans are saying

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via conference call. This week it was Houston interim head coach Romeo Crennel. I also scanned the Houston media websites and the Texans team website to see what else players and coaches are saying about this week's matchup with the Lions on Thanksgiving.
Here's what they had to say:
1. Crennel isn't going to let his defense be fooled by the Lions' offense being shut out in Carolina last Sunday.
He said sometimes a team runs into a good matchup, and what the Texans have done this week is focus on Detroit's previous eight games, where the Lions scored at least 20 points in every contest.
"One game doesn't a team make," Crennel said.
He said the Lions can run the ball and they can throw it deep. He's making sure his defense is prepared for that and not lulled into a false sense of security after Detroit's bad performance on offense Sunday.
2. Houston held New England to just 55 rushing yards and a 2.9 yard average per rush in their 27-20 win over the Patriots Sunday. Houston was last in the NFL against the run entering that contest. New England came in third in the NFL in rushing.
Houston linebacker Tyrell Adams said a performance like that gives the Texans' defense a ton of confidence heading into this week's matchup in Detroit against Adrian Peterson and Co.
"Still one of the greatest to play," Adams said of Peterson. "Guy I looked up to growing up. Truly honored this week to play against him. Looking forward to the challenge. They've (had) some nice runs, they have a good backfield, so it'll be a test again, but I think we're up for the challenge."
3. Crennel is 3-3 since taking over for Bill O'Brien as head coach earlier this season. He said his goal the rest of the way is for the Texans to play above the .500 mark in their remaining games. He thinks if they do that they can call 2020 a success given the start they had. Will doing that give Crennel a chance to coach the Texans next year? He said that's not up for him to decide.
4. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had a terrific touchdown run in the win over New England where he lowered his shoulder and ran over a Patriots linebacker and defensive back at the goal line on his way into the end zone.
Crennel said they've talked to Watson about being careful with the hits he takes, but that was just the competitive side of Watson coming through with a chance to get into the end zone, so he lowered his shoulder and got it done.
5. Asked about Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who was an offensive assistant in New England in 2004 when Crennel was the defensive coordinator, Crennel said he has a lot of respect for how hard Patricia works and what he did to become a professional coach.
Crennel said coaching in the NFL is a tough business and a results business. You just try and put your best foot forward. Whatever happens, happens, and coaches just have to deal with it and move forward.