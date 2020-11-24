Week 12 opponent: What the Texans are saying

2. Houston held New England to just 55 rushing yards and a 2.9 yard average per rush in their 27-20 win over the Patriots Sunday. Houston was last in the NFL against the run entering that contest. New England came in third in the NFL in rushing.

Houston linebacker Tyrell Adams said a performance like that gives the Texans' defense a ton of confidence heading into this week's matchup in Detroit against Adrian Peterson and Co.

"Still one of the greatest to play," Adams said of Peterson. "Guy I looked up to growing up. Truly honored this week to play against him. Looking forward to the challenge. They've (had) some nice runs, they have a good backfield, so it'll be a test again, but I think we're up for the challenge."