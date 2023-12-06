NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 14

Week 13 of the NFL season is in the books and the four teams in the NFC North are heading into the stretch run of the December portion of the schedule. The Lions hold a three-game lead in the division with five games remaining.

Here's a look at what all four teams are facing in their remaining five contests.

DETROIT

Record: 9-3

Remaining opponents: at Chicago (4-8), vs. Denver (6-6), at Minnesota (6-6), at Dallas (9-3), vs. Minnesota (6-6)

Strength of schedule: 31-29

Twentyman: The Lions are sitting in a good position with a three-game lead in the division over Minnesota and Green Bay with five to play. If Detroit wins three of their next five, Minnesota and Green Bay can't catch them. Detroit still has two games remaining against Minnesota Week 16 & 18, and those will essentially count for two in the division race. Minnesota and Green Bay also square off one more time in Minnesota Week 17, so barring a tie that's one more notch in the loss column for one of them.

Sunday will not be an easy game in Chicago for the Lions. The Bears have to feel like they let one slip away Week 11 in Detroit as the Lions mounted a come-from-behind win at Ford Field. Chicago is also coming off their bye, so they'll be rested and healthy. Detroit's struggled containing mobile quarterbacks, including Fields Week 11.