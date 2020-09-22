10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

3. First-year Lions punter Jack Fox leads the NFL in net punting after two weeks with a 51.3 average, but Coombs said that statistic is a credit to all 11 players on the punt team.

He's right, too. Net punting is the key stat in punting, and the Lions have been really good from the snap, protection, kick and coverage early on this season.

4. Detroit and Houston are the only two teams in the NFL without a takeaway through the first two weeks of the season. Undlin said that's the statistic he's most disappointed with, because there were some opportunities to get some takeaways, especially against Chicago Week 1.