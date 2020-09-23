NFC NORTH: Where each team stands 2 weeks into the season

After just two weeks of the 2020 NFL season, we're already seeing an early separation between teams in the NFC North. Green Bay and Chicago have jumped out to 2-0 starts to begin the season, while Detroit and Minnesota have yet to record a win.

Here's where things stand in the NFC North after the first two weeks of the season:

GREEN BAY

Record: 2-0

Last week: Green Bay 42, Detroit 21

Next week: at New Orleans (1-1)

Division record: 2-0

Key stat: The Packers' offense has scored 76 points through the first two weeks, which is tops in the NFL, and three more points than Seattle (73), who has the second most points scored so far. The NFL average through the first two weeks is 47 points scored by offenses around the league.

Quotable: "I like where we're at," quarterback Aaron Rodgers told the Green Bay Press Gazette after Sunday's win vs. Detroit. "I knew we were at a different place starting this year than last year, even though we didn't have the offseason program and OTAs, and training camp was different. I really felt better about my feel within the offense and what we on paper had talked about doing. A lot of stuff has played itself out in the first two weeks."

Twentyman: Green Bay's offense is humming early on in their second year in Matt LaFleur's scheme. They have the perfect back in Aaron Jones for their zone running scheme. He really opens up the offense. Jones rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns and caught four passes for 68 yards and another score in the win over Detroit Sunday. Rodgers has six touchdowns and no interceptions, and his 119.4 passer rating ranks fifth through the first two weeks. He's looking like an MVP candidate early on.