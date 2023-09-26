NOTEBOOK: Decker & Montgomery hopeful to play Thursday

"It's going to hurt, but as long as I can be functional, I can deal with the pain," Decker said. "I've done it plenty of times before. I'm confident I can go out there and help us win, so it'll be fun being back out there with everybody.

"Big thing is, just the days leading up to the game, just make sure it's feeling as good as it can, and just go out there, you're going to have the adrenaline pumping and I'm sure it'll feel even better than it did today."

The Lions have shuffled personnel on their offensive line over the past two weeks, moving right tackle Penei Sewell to left tackle and starting Matt Nelson at right tackle. Nelson injured his ankle in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons, which will need surgery, and his backup, Dan Skipper, left with a hamstring injury.

That meant rookie fifth-round pick Colby Sorsdal, a right tackle in college before converting to guard in the NFL, played the entire second half against Atlanta at right tackle.

Veteran Graham Glasgow started the game at right guard in place of the injured Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who isn't likely to play Thursday against Green Bay.

"The biggest thing, and it's just a testament to our group is, no matter who's out there they're just going to continue to play hard and play physical," Decker said. "Even (Sunday), you could just feel the physicality even if everything wasn't pretty, where maybe a block was missed here or there, those teams were going to feel them, they were going to know that they played against those guys.