RECAP: Lions at Bears

QB comparison: Stafford was dialed in for most of the game as he completed 27 of his 42 pass attempts for 402 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for a 109.4 passer rating.

Trubisky entered the contest having won his last four starts against the Lions, but Detroit wasn't going to let the streak hit five. Trubisky finished 26-of-34 passing for 267 yards and a touchdown with a 108.3 passer rating. His fumble late was a killer for Chicago.

Promising trend: T.J. Hockenson continues to be a big part of the Lions' passing attack. He caught seven passes for 84 yards in Chicago, which marked the eighth game this season the second-year tight end has recorded 50-plus receiving yards in a game, which is a team record for a season by a tight end.