RECAP: Lions at Bears

The Detroit Lions scored two touchdowns in just 41 seconds late in the fourth quarter to help propel them to a 34-30 come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Bears in Darrell Bevell's first game as interim head coach.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford orchestrated a 96-yard drive capped off with a 25-yard Marvin Jones Jr. touchdown catch that pulled Detroit to within 30-27 with 2:18 left in the game.
On the ensuing Bears possession, defensive end Romeo Okwara got his hand on the football on 3rd and 4 and stripped it from Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at the Bears' 9-yard line. It was recovered by Lions rookie defensive tackle John Penisini at the Bears' 7-yard line. Detroit would take a 34-30 lead two plays later on a 5-yard Adrian Peterson touchdown run.
Detroit's defense preserved the win in the closing seconds when defensive tackle Kevin Strong and linebacker Reggie Ragland stopped Bears running back David Montgomery on 4th and 1 at the Lions' 20-yard line. The fourth-quarter comeback win is the 31st in Stafford's career, the most by any quarterback since 2009.
Peterson scored two touchdowns for Detroit and rookie wide receiver Quintez Cephus (49 yards) and tight end Jesse James (9) also recorded touchdown catches.
Jones finished with 116 receiving yards and the one touchdown.
QB comparison: Stafford was dialed in for most of the game as he completed 27 of his 42 pass attempts for 402 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for a 109.4 passer rating.
Trubisky entered the contest having won his last four starts against the Lions, but Detroit wasn't going to let the streak hit five. Trubisky finished 26-of-34 passing for 267 yards and a touchdown with a 108.3 passer rating. His fumble late was a killer for Chicago.
Promising trend: T.J. Hockenson continues to be a big part of the Lions' passing attack. He caught seven passes for 84 yards in Chicago, which marked the eighth game this season the second-year tight end has recorded 50-plus receiving yards in a game, which is a team record for a season by a tight end.
Worrisome trend: Poor tackling has been an issue for the Lions all season, and it was an issue Sunday in Chicago, especially the first three quarters. Missed tackles helped Chicago record 106 first-half rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Chicago finished with 140 rushing yards in the game, so Detroit did a better job of tackling in the second half, but that's an area they have to clean up the last month of the season.
Injury report: Right tackle Tyrell Crosby injured an ankle in the first half and did not return. Matt Nelson filled in for Crosby the rest of the game.
Cornerback Mike Ford injured his back in the first half and was listed as questionable to return, but he did come back and play in the second half.
