KEY QUESTIONS: Where does Campbell want to see improvement the second half of the season?

How quickly can new wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones get up to speed to help this team?

The Lions traded a 2025 sixth-round pick to Cleveland for Peoples-Jones right before the trade deadline last Tuesday.

"We'll get him up to speed with the playbook here and make sure he's good and healthy and then just see where he is," Campbell said.

The Lions acquired Peoples-Jones because they think he can help them, but Campbell also said they want to make sure he's ready to do that before they just throw him in there.

"This week will be big for him," Campbell said. "He was out there today and then tomorrow we'll see where he's at and just take it day to day."

What is the second half goal for the season?

Campbell, his coaching staff and the players have made it clear dating back to OTAs that winning the division and hosting a home playoff game at Ford Field is the No. 1 goal. That's still the case with a game and a half lead over the Vikings currently in the division.