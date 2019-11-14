NFC NORTH: Pro Bowl candidates for each team

The NFL opened the Pro Bowl voting to fans this week, so what better time than this week's NFC North column to take an early look around the division and see who could be trending to earn a spot on the NFC team:

GREEN BAY

Record: 8-2

Last week: Green Bay 24, Carolina 16

Up next: Bye

Top Pro Bowl candidate: Running back Aaron Jones

Jones has quickly become one of the best dual-threat backs in the league. He's averaging 4.4 yards per carry with 11 rushing touchdowns. He's also added 35 catches and another three scores. His 14 total touchdowns are tied with Christian McCaffrey for the NFL lead.

Sleeper pick: Linebacker Blake Martinez

The fourth-year linebacker doesn't get enough credit for just how much of a tackling machine he's become for the Packers' defense. He's recorded back-to-back 144-tackle seasons and already has 102 tackles on the season, which leads the NFL, and the Packers still have six games still remaining.