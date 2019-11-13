Week 11 opponent: What the Cowboys are saying

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via conference call. This week it was Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. I also scanned the Dallas media websites and the Cowboys website to see what else Cowboys players and coaches are saying about this week's matchup with the Lions.

Here's what they had to say:

1. What do the Cowboys know about Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel, who started in Chicago Sunday, and could be in line to start again Sunday vs. Dallas with Matthew Stafford still dealing with hip and back injuries?