Week 11 opponent: What the Cowboys are saying

Nov 13, 2019 at 03:46 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via conference call. This week it was Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. I also scanned the Dallas media websites and the Cowboys website to see what else Cowboys players and coaches are saying about this week's matchup with the Lions.

Here's what they had to say:

1. What do the Cowboys know about Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel, who started in Chicago Sunday, and could be in line to start again Sunday vs. Dallas with Matthew Stafford still dealing with hip and back injuries?

It turns out more than you'd think. Garrett actually coached Driskel the week of the Senior Bowl when Driskel was coming out of Louisiana Tech. Garrett said he was impressed back then with Driskel as player and overall athlete, and he said he saw those traits in the Bears game last week.

2. Running back Ezekiel Elliott had just 47 rushing yards on 20 attempts (2.4 average) in Sunday's loss to the Vikings. It's the second lowest total he's been held to in his career when he carries the ball at least 15 times. Dallas had just 50 rushing yards as a team.

"We can make some adjustments in our run game and give us some better results," Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan Tuesday morning. "I see us utilizing what we're basically developing, and that's the ability to use our quarterback and run-pass option game. That's going to, with some adjustments we can make in our blocking, that we can do better than we did Sunday."

Related Links

3. Garrett couldn't say enough good things about Lions third-year wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who leads the NFL with eight touchdown receptions, when talking to Dallas reporters Wednesday on dallascowboys.com. Garrett used adjectives like big, athletic and talented in describing Golladay.

Later Wednesday, in the conference call with Detroit reporters, Garrett said the biggest thing that sticks out to him about Golladay's play right now is how much trust Lions quarterbacks have throwing to him down the field because he's making so many plays for them.

4. Detroit's defense has been inconsistent most of the season, but Garrett pointed to the fact that the unit has had some good games this season against some pretty good offenses. Dallas enters the contest No. 1 in the NFL in total offense.

Meet the Opponent: Dallas Cowboys

Meet this week's opponents, the Dallas Cowboys.

HC Jason Garrett
1 / 29

HC Jason Garrett

Adam Hunger
QB Dak Prescott Backed up by Cooper Rush
2 / 29

QB Dak Prescott

Backed up by Cooper Rush

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Ezekiel Elliott Backed up by Tony Pollard
3 / 29

RB Ezekiel Elliott

Backed up by Tony Pollard

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Jamize Olawale
4 / 29

FB Jamize Olawale

James Patterson/Matt Patterson
WR Amari Cooper Backed up by Tavon Austin
5 / 29

WR Amari Cooper

Backed up by Tavon Austin

Adam Hunger/Adam.Hunger
WR Randall Cobb
6 / 29

WR Randall Cobb

James D. Smith/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
WR Michael Gallup Backed up by Devin Smith
7 / 29

WR Michael Gallup

Backed up by Devin Smith

Gregory Trott
TE Jason Witten Backed up by Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz
8 / 29

TE Jason Witten

Backed up by Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Tyron Smith Backed up by Cameron Fleming
9 / 29

LT Tyron Smith

Backed up by Cameron Fleming

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG Connor Williams Backed up by Xavier Su'a-Filo and Brandon Knight
10 / 29

LG Connor Williams

Backed up by Xavier Su'a-Filo and Brandon Knight

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Travis Frederick Backed up by Joe Looney and Adam Redmond
11 / 29

C Travis Frederick

Backed up by Joe Looney and Adam Redmond

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RG Zack Martin Backed up by Xavier Su'a-Filo
12 / 29

RG Zack Martin

Backed up by Xavier Su'a-Filo

James D. Smith/©2019 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
RT La'el Collins Backed up by Cameron Fleming
13 / 29

RT La'el Collins

Backed up by Cameron Fleming

Logan Bowles/A2019
DE DeMarcus Lawrence Backed up by Dorance Armstrong and Joe Jackson
14 / 29

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Backed up by Dorance Armstrong and Joe Jackson

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Maliek Collins Backed up by Trysten Hill
15 / 29

DT Maliek Collins

Backed up by Trysten Hill

Mark Tenally/Mark Tenally
DT Antwaun Woods Backed up by Christian Covington
16 / 29

DT Antwaun Woods

Backed up by Christian Covington

James D. Smith/©2019 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
DE Tyrone Crawford Backed up by Kerry Hyder
17 / 29

DE Tyrone Crawford

Backed up by Kerry Hyder

Gregory Trott
SLB Sean Lee Backed up by Luke Gifford
18 / 29

SLB Sean Lee

Backed up by Luke Gifford

Cooper Neill
MLB Jaylon Smith Backed up by Justin March
19 / 29

MLB Jaylon Smith

Backed up by Justin March

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WLB Leighton Vander Esch Backed up by Joe Thomas
20 / 29

WLB Leighton Vander Esch

Backed up by Joe Thomas

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
CB Chidobe Awuzie Backed up by C.J. Goodwin
21 / 29

CB Chidobe Awuzie

Backed up by C.J. Goodwin

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Byron Jones
22 / 29

CB Byron Jones

James D. Smith/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
SS Jeff Heath Backed up by Kavon Frazier and Donovan Wilson
23 / 29

SS Jeff Heath

Backed up by Kavon Frazier and Donovan Wilson

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FS Xavier Woods Backed up by Darian Thompson
24 / 29

FS Xavier Woods

Backed up by Darian Thompson

Cooper Neill
P/H Chris Jones
25 / 29

P/H Chris Jones

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K Brett Maher
26 / 29

K Brett Maher

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS L.P. Ladouceur
27 / 29

LS L.P. Ladouceur

Gregory Trott
KOR Tony Pollard
28 / 29

KOR Tony Pollard

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Tavon Austin Backed up by Randall Cobb
29 / 29

PR Tavon Austin

Backed up by Randall Cobb

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

5. The Cowboys come into this game battling injuries upfront along their offensive line. Left guard Connor Williams, right guard Zack Martin and right tackle La'el Collins all missed practice Wednesday. Collins and Martin are dealing with a back and elbow injuries, respectively, and Garrett told the team website he was unsure what their participation level would be. Williams underwent a knee scope on Tuesday and will be out at least a couple weeks.

Xavier Su'a-Filo stepped in for Williams at left guard, Joe Looney was playing right guard for Martin, and Brandon Knight played right tackle for Collins in practice.

Garrett commended the toughness of that group upfront, and said if there's any chance they can play, they will.

Related Content

news

Holmes describes what newly signed WR DJ Chark brings to Lions

Wide receiver DJ Chark was one of the Lions' most notable free-agent signings this offseason, and GM Brad Holmes talked to reporters this week about what Chark brings to the team.
news

Holmes has a lot of confidence in Goff as Lions QB

GM Brad Holmes has a lot of confidence in Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, and will continue to make sure he's put in the best position possible to succeed.
news

Lions open to trading No. 2 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

General manager Brad Holmes confirmed Tuesday the Detroit Lions are open to trading the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

NFL approves overtime rule change for postseason

The NFL announced Tuesday that owners voted to approve a rule change regarding overtime in the playoffs.
news

5 things to watch: Detroit Lions 'Hard Knocks'

Tim Twentyman shares the five things he's most looking forward to watching on Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions.
news

Rod Wood talks Hard Knocks, uniforms & more

Team president Rod Wood caught up with reporters at NFL owners meetings to speak on a number of Detroit Lions topics including Hard Knocks, uniforms and more.
news

Sheila Hamp on 2024 Draft announcement: 'This is a great day for us'

Detroit was in the national spotlight Monday with the announcement the city will be hosting the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Meet the Prospect: Jermaine Johnson II

Get to know defensive end prospect Jermaine Johnson II.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 NFL pro days to watch this week.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How free agency affects selections

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Davis on returning to Detroit: 'This is the place that pretty much raised me'

Linebacker Jarrad Davis returned to Detroit Friday to sign with the Lions.
news

Meet the Prospect: Kayvon Thibodeaux

Get to know defensive end prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Advertising