Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

TODD WASH – DEFENSIVE LINE

Wash joins the Lions as the team's defensive line coach in 2021, his 26th season as a coach and his 15th in the NFL. Wash spent the last eight seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, originally joining the staff as a defensive line coach/run game coordinator in 2013 and serving as the defensive coordinator from 2016-20. Prior to joining Jacksonville, he spent the 2011-12 seasons as the Seattle Seahawks' defensive line coach and served as a defensive line coach (2008-10) and defensive quality control coach (2007) for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wash's coaching career started with an 11-year stint in college (1996-2006), including as the head coach and defensive coordinator at Fort Lewis College from 1997-99. He also worked in various roles at Nebraska-Kearney, North Dakota State and Missouri Southern State before transitioning into the NFL. Wash played linebacker and graduated from North Dakota State with a bachelor's degree in physical education and a master's in athletic administration.

SETH RYAN – ASSISTANT WIDE RECEIVERS

Ryan joins the Lions as the team's assistant wide receivers coach in 2021 after spending the past four seasons (2017-20) with the Los Angeles Chargers, serving as a coaching intern from 2017-18 and an offensive quality control coach from 2019-20. In his stint in L.A., Ryan worked primarily with the team's wide receivers and helped guide WRs Mike Williams and Keenan Allen (three) to 1,000-yard seasons in that span. Allen made the Pro Bowl in all four years working with Ryan and produced a franchise-record 104 receptions in 2019. Ryan was a wide receiver at Clemson from 2013-16 and helped the Tigers win the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship.

KELVIN SHEPPARD – DEFENSIVE ASSISTANT

Sheppard joins the Lions as a defensive assistant in 2021, his first position as an NFL coach. He was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the third round (68th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of LSU and split eight seasons (2011-18) with the Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Detroit. He appeared in 107 career games (63 starts) and logged 400 total tackles, 3.0 sacks and two interceptions. Following his playing career, he returned to the LSU football program in 2020 as director of player development under head coach Ed Orgeron. At LSU, Sheppard was tasked with helping players with their academic direction, social development and overall quality of life.

BRIAN DUKER – DEFENSIVE ASSISTANT