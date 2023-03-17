Moseley reuniting with college teammate Sutton as newly signed Lions CBs

The first day Emmanuel Moseley showed up on campus at the University of Tennessee as a high school recruit, a sophomore cornerback named Cam Sutton was his host for the day.

The two would eventually form a terrific cornerback duo for the Vols and move on to the NFL, where they both have made their marks pretty early in their careers. Now six years into Sutton's NFL career and five into Moseley's, the two team up once against after both signed with the Detroit Lions as free agents this week.