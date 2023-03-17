Moseley reuniting with college teammate Sutton as newly signed Lions CBs

The first day Emmanuel Moseley showed up on campus at the University of Tennessee as a high school recruit, a sophomore cornerback named Cam Sutton was his host for the day.
The two would eventually form a terrific cornerback duo for the Vols and move on to the NFL, where they both have made their marks pretty early in their careers. Now six years into Sutton's NFL career and five into Moseley's, the two team up once against after both signed with the Detroit Lions as free agents this week.
"Years later full circle we are playing with each other," Moseley said at his introductory press conference Thursday afternoon in Allen Park. "That's pretty cool. He was on one side and I was on one side. I always learned from him, and he learned from me. He's always been that big brother to me and I'm pretty sure he's going to do the same thing here."
The duo combined for 45 passes defended and six interceptions as Tennessee went 25-14 when they were starting together.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes has started to re-tool the cornerback room this offseason with Sutton, Moseley and Mac McCain, who signed earlier this offseason. They will join Jeff Okudah, Jerry Jacobs, Will Harris and others to build that room up and foster some competition.
In Moseley, 26, the Lions are getting a cornerback in his prime, though he is coming off a torn ACL suffered last October. He's given up a passer rating below 67.0 each of the past two seasons.
A former undrafted free agent who became a starter by just his second season in San Francisco, Moseley's a violent tackler and someone who doesn't give up a ton of big plays. He's only allowed more than 60 yards in his coverage six times in 45 games and hasn't allowed a touchdown since Week 9 of the 2020 season, per Pro Football Reference statistics.
"I'm a very physical corner," Moseley said of his style of play. "I may not look it all the time, but I'm a very physical corner. I love coming up and tackling. I love being up in front of people's faces. Get my hands on people. Can play off coverage. Smart corner, confident corner and pretty much a leader."
Over his 45 career games, teams have completed less than 58 percent of their passes throwing Moseley's way, with a passer rating of 79.3. Among all cornerbacks targeted at least 50 times over the last two seasons, Moseley ranked third with a 21.6 forced incompletion percentage.
Moseley said he respects that the Lions took a chance on signing him coming off the knee injury and said he sees the upward trajectory the team is on watching from afar, and wanted to come along for the ride.
"I see the direction the program is heading in. You can see they are transcending in the right way," Moseley said of his new team. "So, why not be a part of that?"