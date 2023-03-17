Moseley reuniting with college teammate Sutton as newly signed Lions CBs

Mar 17, 2023 at 07:32 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The first day Emmanuel Moseley showed up on campus at the University of Tennessee as a high school recruit, a sophomore cornerback named Cam Sutton was his host for the day.

The two would eventually form a terrific cornerback duo for the Vols and move on to the NFL, where they both have made their marks pretty early in their careers. Now six years into Sutton's NFL career and five into Moseley's, the two team up once against after both signed with the Detroit Lions as free agents this week.

"Years later full circle we are playing with each other," Moseley said at his introductory press conference Thursday afternoon in Allen Park. "That's pretty cool. He was on one side and I was on one side. I always learned from him, and he learned from me. He's always been that big brother to me and I'm pretty sure he's going to do the same thing here."

The duo combined for 45 passes defended and six interceptions as Tennessee went 25-14 when they were starting together.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has started to re-tool the cornerback room this offseason with Sutton, Moseley and Mac McCain, who signed earlier this offseason. They will join Jeff Okudah, Jerry Jacobs, Will Harris and others to build that room up and foster some competition.

In Moseley, 26, the Lions are getting a cornerback in his prime, though he is coming off a torn ACL suffered last October. He's given up a passer rating below 67.0 each of the past two seasons.

Related Links

A former undrafted free agent who became a starter by just his second season in San Francisco, Moseley's a violent tackler and someone who doesn't give up a ton of big plays. He's only allowed more than 60 yards in his coverage six times in 45 games and hasn't allowed a touchdown since Week 9 of the 2020 season, per Pro Football Reference statistics.

"I'm a very physical corner," Moseley said of his style of play. "I may not look it all the time, but I'm a very physical corner. I love coming up and tackling. I love being up in front of people's faces. Get my hands on people. Can play off coverage. Smart corner, confident corner and pretty much a leader."

Over his 45 career games, teams have completed less than 58 percent of their passes throwing Moseley's way, with a passer rating of 79.3. Among all cornerbacks targeted at least 50 times over the last two seasons, Moseley ranked third with a 21.6 forced incompletion percentage.

Behind the scenes: 2023 Lions free agency

Go behind the scenes with the Detroit Lions during 2023 free agency.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) signing his contract with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 32

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) signing his contract with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 32

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 32

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 32

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 32

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 32

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 32

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 32

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 32

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 32

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 32

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 32

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 32

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 32

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 32

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 32

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton being interviewed at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 32

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton being interviewed at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 32

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 32

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 32

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 32

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery with Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 32

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery with Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 32

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 32

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 32

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 32

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 32

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 32

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 32

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 32

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 32

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 32

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Moseley said he respects that the Lions took a chance on signing him coming off the knee injury and said he sees the upward trajectory the team is on watching from afar, and wanted to come along for the ride.

"I see the direction the program is heading in. You can see they are transcending in the right way," Moseley said of his new team. "So, why not be a part of that?"

Related Content

news

Lions were quick to identify Sutton as a free agency fit

The Detroit Lions were quick to identify cornerback Cameron Sutton as a free agency fit, bringing him in to add a versatile playmaker to the secondary.

news

Campbell seals deal with Cominsky: 'I'm dying to have you here'

Lions head coach Dan Campbell sent a text that sealed the deal in keeping defensive lineman John Cominsky in Detroit.

news

'He's salt of the earth:' Looking back at Dan Campbell first becoming a Detroit Lion

17 years after first signing with Detroit as a free agent tight end, Dan Campbell reflects on his connection to the city.

news

Buggs on re-signing with Lions: 'We are going to build something great here'

Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs re-signed with the Detroit Lions because he wants to be part of what they're building.

news

Lions tender 5 exclusive rights free agents

Tim Twentyman takes a closer look at the five exclusive rights free agents the Detroit Lions tendered, and what it means for the roster.

news

Glenn: New CBs coach Dre Bly can really show how a corner operates

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn shared what he thinks Dre Bly will bring to the Detroit Lions as the team's new cornerbacks coach.

news

TWENTYMAN: 6 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 6 NFL pro days to watch this week.

news

Lions expecting big things from Jameson Williams in Year 2

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is expecting big things from second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams.

news

Lions' 2023 NFL Draft order set

As it currently stands, the Detroit Lions will have 8 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Glenn sees Okudah as a young cornerback continuing to make strides

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn sees Jeff Okudah as a young cornerback who is continuing to work hard and make strides.

news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How Combine results affect predictions for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Advertising