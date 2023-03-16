Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Emmanuel Moseley

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Emmanuel Moseley. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Moseley comes to Detroit after five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2018-22), where he appeared in 45 games (33 starts) and recorded 154 tackles (122 solo), 33 pass defenses, five tackles for loss, four interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown, one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery.
He originally entered the NFL with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee following the 2018 NFL Draft.
