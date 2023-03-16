Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Emmanuel Moseley

Mar 16, 2023 at 05:46 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Emmanuel Moseley. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Moseley comes to Detroit after five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2018-22), where he appeared in 45 games (33 starts) and recorded 154 tackles (122 solo), 33 pass defenses, five tackles for loss, four interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown, one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery.

He originally entered the NFL with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee following the 2018 NFL Draft.

Emmanuel Moseley photos

View photos of new Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
1 / 15

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
2 / 15

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) is tackled by Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and wide receiver Shi Smith (12) as he scores a touchdown after an interception during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 09, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
3 / 15

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) is tackled by Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and wide receiver Shi Smith (12) as he scores a touchdown after an interception during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 09, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (4) defends a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
4 / 15

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (4) defends a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) walks onto the field for an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
5 / 15

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) walks onto the field for an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cornerback (4) Emmanuel Moseley of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. 49ers won 24-9. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
6 / 15

Cornerback (4) Emmanuel Moseley of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. 49ers won 24-9. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley recovers a fumbile during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
7 / 15

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley recovers a fumbile during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) battle for position during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
8 / 15

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) battle for position during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) runs to the end zone after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
9 / 15

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) runs to the end zone after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) celebrates with middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
10 / 15

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) celebrates with middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) runs after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
11 / 15

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) runs after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) leaves the field after a win during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
12 / 15

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) leaves the field after a win during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Lachlan Cunningham/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) runs on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
13 / 15

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) runs on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) against the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Sunday, Sep 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
14 / 15

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) against the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Sunday, Sep 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) defends against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
15 / 15

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) defends against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Lachlan Cunningham/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
