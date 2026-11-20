|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday*
|Game Status
|Cade Mays
|C
|Ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Joe Bachie
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Khalil Dorsey
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Tyler Lacy
|DL
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|D.J. Reed
|CB
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Miles Frazier
|OL
|Personal
|not listed
|not listed
|NP
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday and Friday. Practice participation designations for those days are based on estimations.