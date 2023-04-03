Meet the Prospect: Michael Mayer

Jeremiah lists Mayer as the No. 21 overall prospect in the class and the No. 2 tight end behind Utah's Dalton Kincaid. He comes in at No. 24 overall and the No. 1 tight end by Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

What he had to say: "I'd say my receiving," Mayer said at the Combine when asked what he thought his best trait on the football field was. "Look, I can block anybody you need me to block, but I feel like my red zone, my third down, I can really go up and get that ball, I can make contested catches and I can really route people up. So, I can have that connection with that quarterback also. He knows where I'm going to be. He knows how I'm going to run my route, and I know where that quarterback is gonna be putting that ball."