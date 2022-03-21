Meet the Prospect: Aidan Hutchinson

Mar 21, 2022 at 07:33 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Aidan Hutchinson

Position: Edge rusher

School: Michigan

Ht/Wt: 6-7, 260

40-yard dash: 4.74 seconds

Bench: 28 reps (Pro Day)

Vertical: 36 inches

Broad: 117 inches

3-cone: 6.73 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.15 seconds

Meet the Prospect: Aidan Hutchinson

View photos of NFL prospect Aidan Hutchinson.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) plays the field during the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. (Aaron Doster via AP)
1 / 10

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) plays the field during the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2021/Aaron Doster
Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) walks off the field after the an NCAA college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won, 42-27. (Ric Tapia via AP)
2 / 10

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) walks off the field after the an NCAA college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won, 42-27. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) plays the field against Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) during the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. (Aaron Doster via AP)
3 / 10

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) plays the field against Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) during the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2021/Aaron Doster
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson should be strongly considered for the Heisman Trophy after he had three sacks, setting a single-season record for college football team, in a win over Ohio State that put the Wolverines in the Big Ten championship game and national title race. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
4 / 10

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson should be strongly considered for the Heisman Trophy after he had three sacks, setting a single-season record for college football team, in a win over Ohio State that put the Wolverines in the Big Ten championship game and national title race. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) tries to wrap up Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
5 / 10

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) tries to wrap up Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
6 / 10

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson reacts after an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
7 / 10

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson reacts after an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) tackles Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
8 / 10

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) tackles Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
9 / 10

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates a defensive play in the second overtime period of an NCAA football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Michigan won 24-21 in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
10 / 10

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates a defensive play in the second overtime period of an NCAA football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Michigan won 24-21 in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

How he fits: The Lions' pass-rush win rate was the second lowest in the NFL last season, and their 30 sacks were third fewest. Even with the expected return of Romeo Okwara, who missed most of last season with an Achilles injury, and the re-signing of Charles Harris, the Lions need some more help along the edges.

Hutchinson is an extremely productive pass rusher. He enters the NFL with an advanced tool box of pass-rush moves and a motor that never quits. He set the Wolverines' single-season sack record (14.0) and also notched 16.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He's got terrific size and strength, which should allow him to move up and down the line in the NFL, playing a variety of different techniques.

Hutchinson is arguably the best pass rusher in this class. He grew up in Plymouth and went to Michigan. He's a homegrown player at a position of need. It makes all the sense in the world to be in the discussion for the Lions at No. 2 if he gets by the Jaguars at No. 1.

Related Links

Key observations: Hutchinson was twice voted a team captain at Michigan. He was a consensus All-American and finished second in the Heisman Trophy race. He also won the Rotary Lombardi Award as the nation's top defensive lineman, and finished with the highest pass-rush grade (94.5) among all college edge rushers last season by Pro Football Focus.

What they had to say about him: "Hutchinson is an ultra-productive edge rusher with ideal size, quickness and polish. He stood up this past season in defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's system at Michigan," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said of Hutchinson.

"As a pass rusher, he has a quick first step and a wide array of hand moves to generate pressures/sacks. He's collected wins with dip/rip moves, quick hand swipes, long inside-arm bull rushes and swim moves.

"He can feel when OTs overset and he is quick to counter inside. He also has the ability to grab and control the wrist of his opponent. He doesn't have elite bend at the top of his rush, but once free, he has an impressive closing burst. In the run game, he holds the point of attack and his effort is nonstop on the backside. Hutchinson isn't in the same class as the Bosa brothers, but he's not far behind."

Behind the scenes: WR DJ Chark arrives in Detroit.

View photos of WR DJ Chark arriving in Detroit.

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark being interviewed by Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark being interviewed by Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

How he stacks up: It's pretty unanimous across the board that Hutchinson is the top pass rusher in this class. He's the No. 1 player on ESPN's Big Board, Jeremiah's Top 50 list, Dane Brugler's prospect board and countless other prospect rankings across the country.

If Jacksonville doesn't take him with the No. 1 overall pick, it's hard to imagine he gets by Detroit at No. 2. That production and motor sure make Hutchinson a Dan Campbell-type player.

What he had to say: "I think my greatest attributes are my instincts," Hutchinson said at the Combine. "I'm a very intuitive player. And that comes with watching a lot of film and I think it's kind of just it was in me inherently and you know, being able to, to kind of have that on the field that it allows me to make a lot of plays."

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 6 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 6 NFL pro days to watch this week.
news

Raymond on re-signing: It's a blessing to continue this opportunity in Detroit

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond, a key contributor on offense and special teams for the Detroit Lions last season, re-signed with the team Friday.
news

Culture & family brought new Lions WR DJ Chark to Detroit

A good culture and a feeling of family were two of the main reasons WR DJ Chark wanted to sign in Detroit.
news

Lions release OLB Trey Flowers

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have released OLB Trey Flowers.
news

Lions awarded three compensatory draft picks

The Detroit Lions were awarded three compensatory draft picks, including a third-round selection.
news

Walker excited to continue working with Lions coaching staff after signing extension

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker is excited to continue working with the Detroit Lions coaching staff after signing an extension with the team Tuesday.
news

Brown re-signing solidifies OL as one of the most talented & deep positions on Lions roster

With the re-signing of backup center Evan Brown Tuesday, the Detroit Lions have further solidified offensive line as one of the most talented and deep position groups on the roster.
news

'The momentum is there:' Anzalone thinks things are looking up for Lions

Linebacker Alex Anzalone thinks things are looking up for the Detroit Lions in year two with head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.
news

TWENTYMAN: 6 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 6 NFL pro days to watch this week.
news

TWENTYMAN: Kyle Hamilton a top draft pick, regardless of position

When you think of top draft picks, safety isn't usually the first position that comes to mind, but S Kyle Hamilton could change that.
news

Reynolds ready to get to work after re-signing with Lions

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds is ready to get to work and get the Detroit Lions' passing game rolling after re-signing with the team Wednesday.
Advertising