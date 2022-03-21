Meet the Prospect: Aidan Hutchinson

How he fits: The Lions' pass-rush win rate was the second lowest in the NFL last season, and their 30 sacks were third fewest. Even with the expected return of Romeo Okwara, who missed most of last season with an Achilles injury, and the re-signing of Charles Harris, the Lions need some more help along the edges.

Hutchinson is an extremely productive pass rusher. He enters the NFL with an advanced tool box of pass-rush moves and a motor that never quits. He set the Wolverines' single-season sack record (14.0) and also notched 16.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He's got terrific size and strength, which should allow him to move up and down the line in the NFL, playing a variety of different techniques.