Meet the Prospect: Aidan Hutchinson

Name: Aidan Hutchinson
Position: Edge rusher
School: Michigan
Ht/Wt: 6-7, 260
40-yard dash: 4.74 seconds
Bench: 28 reps (Pro Day)
Vertical: 36 inches
Broad: 117 inches
3-cone: 6.73 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.15 seconds
View photos of NFL prospect Aidan Hutchinson.
How he fits: The Lions' pass-rush win rate was the second lowest in the NFL last season, and their 30 sacks were third fewest. Even with the expected return of Romeo Okwara, who missed most of last season with an Achilles injury, and the re-signing of Charles Harris, the Lions need some more help along the edges.
Hutchinson is an extremely productive pass rusher. He enters the NFL with an advanced tool box of pass-rush moves and a motor that never quits. He set the Wolverines' single-season sack record (14.0) and also notched 16.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
He's got terrific size and strength, which should allow him to move up and down the line in the NFL, playing a variety of different techniques.
Hutchinson is arguably the best pass rusher in this class. He grew up in Plymouth and went to Michigan. He's a homegrown player at a position of need. It makes all the sense in the world to be in the discussion for the Lions at No. 2 if he gets by the Jaguars at No. 1.
Key observations: Hutchinson was twice voted a team captain at Michigan. He was a consensus All-American and finished second in the Heisman Trophy race. He also won the Rotary Lombardi Award as the nation's top defensive lineman, and finished with the highest pass-rush grade (94.5) among all college edge rushers last season by Pro Football Focus.
What they had to say about him: "Hutchinson is an ultra-productive edge rusher with ideal size, quickness and polish. He stood up this past season in defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's system at Michigan," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said of Hutchinson.
"As a pass rusher, he has a quick first step and a wide array of hand moves to generate pressures/sacks. He's collected wins with dip/rip moves, quick hand swipes, long inside-arm bull rushes and swim moves.
"He can feel when OTs overset and he is quick to counter inside. He also has the ability to grab and control the wrist of his opponent. He doesn't have elite bend at the top of his rush, but once free, he has an impressive closing burst. In the run game, he holds the point of attack and his effort is nonstop on the backside. Hutchinson isn't in the same class as the Bosa brothers, but he's not far behind."
How he stacks up: It's pretty unanimous across the board that Hutchinson is the top pass rusher in this class. He's the No. 1 player on ESPN's Big Board, Jeremiah's Top 50 list, Dane Brugler's prospect board and countless other prospect rankings across the country.
If Jacksonville doesn't take him with the No. 1 overall pick, it's hard to imagine he gets by Detroit at No. 2. That production and motor sure make Hutchinson a Dan Campbell-type player.
What he had to say: "I think my greatest attributes are my instincts," Hutchinson said at the Combine. "I'm a very intuitive player. And that comes with watching a lot of film and I think it's kind of just it was in me inherently and you know, being able to, to kind of have that on the field that it allows me to make a lot of plays."