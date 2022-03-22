TWENTYMAN: Lions have options at edge rusher in stacked 2022 draft class

Walker had a terrific Combine, measuring in at 6-foot-5, 272 pounds and running the 40 in 4.51 seconds. He showed explosive traits in the vertical (35.5 inches) and broad jump (10'3"). He also had a good pro day at Georgia, showing off his position versatility. He has likely put himself into the first-round conversation.

"At University of Georgia, we play a lot of different defenses and so therefore you can be scattered all out on the field from playing a five technique, a four I on the front, you play a three," Walker said at the Combine.

Walker said playing the five technique, getting dirty in the run game and coming off the edge is where he thinks he projects best in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions need some help along their defensive edge this upcoming season, even with Romeo Okwara expected back from an Achilles injury suffered last season. The Lions' 30 sacks were the third fewest in the league last year.

The popular prediction is that Hutchinson is their guy if he gets past Jacksonville at No. 1. It makes sense -- local kid who grew up in Plymouth and played in Ann Arbor.