|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday*
|Wednesday*
|Game Status
|Skyler Gill-Howard
|DL
|Knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
|CB
|Shoulder
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Chuck Clark
|S
|Hamstring
|NP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DJ Wonnum
|EDGE
|Back
|NP
|NP
|LP
|Questionable
|Khalil Dorsey
|CB
|Wrist
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|D.J. Reed
|CB
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
*The Lions conducted walkthroughs Monday-Wednesday. Practice participation designations for those days are based on estimations.