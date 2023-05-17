Lions see 'a lot of upside' with third-round DL Brodric Martin

Brodric Martin was planning a draft party for family and friends at a local hotel near his home for the Saturday of draft weekend expecting to be a Day 3 pick somewhere in the fourth to seventh rounds. Martin and his mother, Karen, were at the hotel Friday night setting up for the next day's festivities when Martin received a phone call.

The call was from head coach Dan Campbell asking Martin if he wanted to be a Detroit Lion in the later stages of the draft's third round.

"I was on the sixth floor just grabbing something to eat and I had gotten the call from coach Campbell," Martin said this past weekend during Detroit's rookie minicamp. "He said, 'Do you want to be a Lion?' I said, 'yeah.' I ran down six flights of stairs just to get down to a TV and my momma because she was down there setting up for the party and all that for the next day."