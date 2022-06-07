Lions getting creative with Hockenson in Johnson's offense

Ben Johnson was an offensive quality control coach for the Detroit Lions in 2019 when tight end T.J. Hockenson was a first-round draft pick (No. 8 overall). Hockenson said the two would sit in the back of the room taking notes and learning the offense together that first season.

Johnson became Hockenson's position coach in 2020 and served in that role all the way up until this offseason, when Johnson was named Detroit's new offensive coordinator. Hockenson credits Johnson for helping him become the Pro Bowl player he is today.

There's no coach currently on staff who knows Hockenson better than Johnson does. Now that Johnson is running the offense, Hockenson said he's excited about the possibilities for his contributions within it.

"Ben has seen me do routes that most guys or coordinators wouldn't think that a tight end could do," Hockenson said after Tuesday's minicamp practice. "Splitting me out, running a comeback, splitting me out and running things that really only wide receivers do.