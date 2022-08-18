training-camp-news

TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Colts joint practice Day 2 observations

Aug 18, 2022 at 03:48 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Defensive kind of day: I watched the defense the majority of Thursday's practice and boy did I pick a good day to watch that side of the ball. I thought they really stood out against a pretty good Colts' offense. Indianapolis went 12 straight plays without scoring during a two-minute team period.

Detroit's first and second-team defenses also didn't allow a first down in the final two-minute team period (minus an Amani Oruwariye interference call that Colts HC Frank Reich did not accept). The defense was good all day. They were disruptive and got their hands on footballs, which was really encouraging to see. – Tim Twentyman

One for the books: On a six-play sequence, running back D’Andre Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown both dropped passes from quarterback Jared Goff. As running back Jamaal Williams put it, the odds of those two sure-handed players doing that again are one in 99. – Mike O'Hara

Makeup: The drop was a rarity for St. Brown. What wasn't a rarity was a catch he made later on a tipped ball. He kept his concentration on the ball to make the catch, rather than giving up. – Mike O'Hara

Kicker competition: Even since head coach Dan Campbell said Austin Seibert was ahead in the kicking competition, I feel like it's gotten a little tighter with Seibert missing some recent kicks after not missing one the first two weeks of camp. They both were 4-for-5 on Thursday kicking from 33 yards out to 50 yards. Seibert missed from 43 yards and Riley Patterson missed a 38-yarder. – Tim Twentyman

Bryant's big day: Fourth-year defensive lineman Austin Bryant has had a really good camp, but Thursday might have been his best practice to date. I wrote his name down five different times in my notes for making plays in the backfield or recording would-be sacks. He was so productive Thursday, he even made an offensive lineman across from him false start. He's working himself into a role on the edge. – Tim Twentyman

The Lion roars: Williams ran through a knot of Colts defenders to reach the end zone on a short-yardage play. He roared several times in front of fans in the end zone to celebrate the play. His emotional response is part of what makes Williams popular with teammates. – Mike O'Hara

Look what I found: No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson was good in 1-on-1 pass-rush drills with the Colts' offensive linemen Thursday, but he made his biggest play in a team red zone period when a Colts running back ran right into defensive lineman Alim McNeill in the backfield and fumbled the ball. Hutchinson was right there to jump on it for the Lions. It's those kind of impact plays the Lions are expecting from Hutchinson this year. – Tim Twentyman

Hands on the football: Veteran cornerback Jeff Okudah had a couple nice pass deflections during practice, and he was the most vocal Lions defender on the field during the final two-minute period. When cornerback AJ Parker knocked down a pass to force quarterback Matt Ryan and the Colts first-team offense off the field, Okudah was the first one there to shout out Parker along the Colts sideline and celebrate with him. It was a good practice for Okudah Thursday. – Tim Twentyman

Starting linebacker: Don't be surprised if rookie Malcolm Rodriguez is a starter at inside linebacker Week 1. Every day, including Thursday, Rodriguez makes plays. Thursday there was a run stuff and a tackle for loss in the same team defense period. He also made a great play in the flat on a short pass to the running back in the final two-minute period to force a third and long, which eventually turned into a Colts turnover on downs. – Tim Twentyman

Rating game: The defense played better than it did Wednesday. It was the opposite for the offense. Thursday's practice wasn't nearly as sharp as Wednesday's. – Mike O'Hara

