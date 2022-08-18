TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Colts joint practice Day 2 observations

The Lion roars: Williams ran through a knot of Colts defenders to reach the end zone on a short-yardage play. He roared several times in front of fans in the end zone to celebrate the play. His emotional response is part of what makes Williams popular with teammates. – Mike O'Hara

Look what I found: No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson was good in 1-on-1 pass-rush drills with the Colts' offensive linemen Thursday, but he made his biggest play in a team red zone period when a Colts running back ran right into defensive lineman Alim McNeill in the backfield and fumbled the ball. Hutchinson was right there to jump on it for the Lions. It's those kind of impact plays the Lions are expecting from Hutchinson this year. – Tim Twentyman