Camp Notes: Swift talks relationship with Duce Staley, goals for 2022 season

"He knows what it takes," Swift said. "He's been in this position I'm in. He's the type of coach that is going to push me to my limits and that's the type of coach I need."

In the episode, Staley said he thinks Swift can be one of the best backs in the NFL, and that's why he coaches him so hard. Swift loves that about Staley.

Swift is healthy for the first time in three training camps with the Lions and has looked great, both running the football and as a matchup weapon in the passing game. He rushed for 617 yards and had 452 receiving yards last season, but also missed four games with a shoulder injury and played limited reps the last two games of the season after coming back. He was leading all NFL running backs in receptions before the injury on Thanksgiving. This year, Swift is aiming much higher.

"He pushes me to my limits," Swift said of Staley. "Learning coverages, learning defenses, just details in my work on and off the field, so when I see it in a game, I've seen it before in practice. One of the best coaches I've been around in this league.