TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Colts joint practice Day 1 observations

Spirited practice: Led by Jamaal Williams, the Lions running backs and Colts linebackers had a heated one-on-one period with a ton of trash talking and some good hitting. Tempers flared a little later in practice when Lions safety DeShon Elliott tossed Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the ground after a catch in a team period. Lions cornerback Bobby Price got into it a little bit with some Colts players on the sideline during a special teams period. It was a good, spirited practice in Indy with nothing getting out of hand. – Tim Twentyman
Rookie recognition: Malcolm Rodriquez, the Lions' rookie linebacker who is pushing for a starting job, already has a following. When he got to the microphone for a post-practice interview, a fan yelled out "Rodrigo!" That's been his nickname. – Mike O'Hara
3-play sequence: I thought the Lions' first-team offense had a really nice practice, especially as the practice wore on. There was one three-play stretch in the first team period against the Colts' defense where Goff completed a pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 20-yard gain, wide receiver Kalif Raymond for a 20-yard gain and then running back D’Andre Swift got free off the right side – with a great block from tight end T.J. Hockenson to spring him – for a big gain. – Tim Twentyman
Lions o-line vs. Colts d-line: It's hard to watch all the action going on simultaneously on two fields, so I watched more Lions offense Wednesday with the plan to watch more defense Thursday. The Lions o-line was pretty good in one-on-one reps. Taylor Decker split his reps with Yannick Ngakoue. So did Frank Ragnow with Grover Stewart. Penei Sewell won both reps against Kwity Paye. I had Big V winning both his reps against R.J. McIntosh. I had Jonah Jackson losing both reps to DeForest Buckner, but he's one of the best in the business. Evan Brown and Tommy Kraemer stood out for the Lions reserves. – Tim Twentyman
Jump ball: It was a tough day for the Lions' secondary with Colts QB Matt Ryan on target with his receivers. Alec Pierce had a big day for the Colts. He leaped to make one catch on a looping pass in the end zone. – Mike O'Hara
Work to do: I did watch a little bit of the defense during a red zone team period and Ryan carved them up pretty good. Pierce had a touchdown grab on cornerback Amani Oruwariye. Pittman found himself open in the middle for a score. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin had a touchdown grab on a really good throw from Ryan with cornerback Jeff Okudah in coverage in the back of the end zone. Running back Nyheim Hines had a touchdown run. Rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson did force Ryan to throw it into the ground on one rep with a great rush, but that was the only highlight for the defense in that period. – Tim Twentyman
Breaking up: The secondary had its good moments. Oruwariye managed to tip the ball from a Colts' receiver's hands before he hit the ground. Elliott broke up a pass meant for a receiver over the middle. And Okudah batted a pass away on a sideline pattern. – Mike O'Hara
End with a bang: Rookie safety Kerby Joseph ended a third-down team period with an interception over the middle off Colts quarterback Nick Foles. Joseph had five interceptions for Illinois last year. He's fighting for playing time. – Tim Twentyman
Good day: Raymond had a nice practice. He had a release on Colts cornerback Chris Wilcox that made Wilcox stutter step a bit and even got a reaction from the Colts crowd during one-on-one WR vs. DB drills. Raymond also returned a punt for a touchdown later in a special teams period. He was solid all day catching the football on offense. He's been productive and reliable all camp. – Tim Twentyman
Injury report: Veteran tight end Devin Funchess left practice early with what appeared to be a right arm or shoulder injury stretching for a touchdown in a team period. I didn't see him return to action. – Tim Twentyman
Taylor made: Jonathan Taylor, the Colts' All-Pro running back, makes everything look easy. That included an agility drill he finished off by sprinting to midfield, and getting a good gain later on a run up the middle against the Lions' defense. – Mike O'Hara