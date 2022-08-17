TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Colts joint practice Day 1 observations

Jump ball: It was a tough day for the Lions' secondary with Colts QB Matt Ryan on target with his receivers. Alec Pierce had a big day for the Colts. He leaped to make one catch on a looping pass in the end zone. – Mike O'Hara

Work to do: I did watch a little bit of the defense during a red zone team period and Ryan carved them up pretty good. Pierce had a touchdown grab on cornerback Amani Oruwariye. Pittman found himself open in the middle for a score. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin had a touchdown grab on a really good throw from Ryan with cornerback Jeff Okudah in coverage in the back of the end zone. Running back Nyheim Hines had a touchdown run. Rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson did force Ryan to throw it into the ground on one rep with a great rush, but that was the only highlight for the defense in that period. – Tim Twentyman

Breaking up: The secondary had its good moments. Oruwariye managed to tip the ball from a Colts' receiver's hands before he hit the ground. Elliott broke up a pass meant for a receiver over the middle. And Okudah batted a pass away on a sideline pattern. – Mike O'Hara