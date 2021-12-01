Lions know passing game needs to improve for offense to succeed

The issue offensively all season has been a passing game that ranks near the bottom of the league. Detroit ranks 30th in both passing yards and touchdowns, and is one of just six teams across the league that average less than 200 passing yards per game (194.6).

"Every little thing, man, from the splits to the depth, they make all the difference in the world to what we're doing, particularly when you play some of these teams that are playing zone," Campbell said of some of the details surrounding the passing game he'd like to see improve the final six games.

"That split of where you're at and that route depth makes all the difference in that hook route that's supposed to be 18 yards and it's 16 and then I'm two yards inside where I should be, you just covered yourself. Just little things like that."