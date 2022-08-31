Lions sign QB Nate Sudfeld

The Detroit Lions have a new backup quarterback.

The team signed veteran Nate Sudfeld Wednesday morning and made room for him on the 53-man roster by waiving quarterback David Blough.

Blough, who could return on the Lions' practice squad, made the Lions' initial 53-man roster Tuesday after outperforming Tim Boyle in training camp, but the team is moving forward with the veteran Sudfeld as Jared Goff's backup to begin the season.

Sudfeld (6-6, 227) was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday and did not have to clear waivers because of his veteran status. He appeared in four games as a backup with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2017-2020. He split his time between the 49ers' active roster and practice squad last season. He started his career in Washington in 2016 as a sixth-round draft pick out of Indiana.