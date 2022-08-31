Lions sign QB Nate Sudfeld

Aug 31, 2022 at 11:19 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions have a new backup quarterback.

The team signed veteran Nate Sudfeld Wednesday morning and made room for him on the 53-man roster by waiving quarterback David Blough.

Blough, who could return on the Lions' practice squad, made the Lions' initial 53-man roster Tuesday after outperforming Tim Boyle in training camp, but the team is moving forward with the veteran Sudfeld as Jared Goff's backup to begin the season.

Sudfeld (6-6, 227) was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday and did not have to clear waivers because of his veteran status. He appeared in four games as a backup with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2017-2020. He split his time between the 49ers' active roster and practice squad last season. He started his career in Washington in 2016 as a sixth-round draft pick out of Indiana.

For his career, Sudfeld, 28, is 25-of-37 passing (67.6 percent) for 188 yards with one touchdown and one interception for a passer rating of 77.3.

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 takeaways from Hard Knocks Episode 4

Catch up on all the action from the fourth episode of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS.

news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the initial 53-man roster

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' initial 53-man roster.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' preseason Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

NOTEBOOK: Okudah earns starting cornerback job

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 19-9 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

RECAP: Lions at Steelers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 19-9 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

5 things to watch: Lions at Steelers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Steelers preseason matchup.

news

TWENTYMAN: What to expect from Lions' offense as regular season nears

The Detroit Lions' offense has a chance to be versatile and explosive, featuring one of the best offensive lines in football and plenty of skill-position weapons.

news

TIM AND MIKE: August 26 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.

news

Barnes elevating his game as competition for starting jobs heats up

Detroit Lions second-year linebacker Derrick Barnes is elevating his game as the competition for starting jobs heats up.

news

TIM AND MIKE: August 25 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.

news

Campbell provides updates on Jameson Williams, Levi Onwuzurike & others

Head Dan Campbell provided some roster and injury updates Thursday afternoon as the team continues to prepare for their last preseason game Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Advertising