KEY QUESTIONS: What is Campbell's message to the team following emotional win in Minnesota?

What will be Campbell's biggest message to the players this week after the emotion of Sunday and heading into a short week?

Avoiding complacency.

That's going to be the biggest talking point in Campbell's speech to the players Tuesday afternoon. Winning the NFC North was a great accomplishment and a goal for this team dating back to the spring, but Campbell is on to the next goal.

"That's the biggest opponent for us right now," he said of complacency. "That is what we're going to fight from here on out."

He said he understands the celebrations the last 48 hours and the continued questions about doing something the organization hasn't accomplished in 30 years, but he and this team have bigger goals than just a division title and if they keep living in that moment, they aren't getting to the next one. Campbell made a good comparison to it being like playoff football. There's no time to celebrate a playoff win because it's immediately on to the next one. He has the same message in this instance.

"We checked the box on one thing and now it's to the next one," Campbell said. "At this point now we're fighting for the No. 2 seed. And look, if you're able to get the No. 1, so be it. But what we know we can achieve on our own is the No. 2."