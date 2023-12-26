Lions at Cowboys practice report: Dec. 26

Dec 26, 2023 at 03:45 PM

Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Tuesday* Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Brock Wright TE hip NP
Jason Cabinda** FB knee LP
Taylor Decker T groin LP
C.J. Gardner-Johnson** DB pectoral LP
Derrick Barnes LB shoulder FP
Jerry Jacobs CB hamstring FP
Frank Ragnow C knee/back/toe FP
Penei Sewell T shoulder FP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

**Returned to practice. Currently on Reserve/Injured.

