KEY QUESTIONS: What does Campbell think of Sewell's development this season?

Any there any further procedures in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among the team?

Seven players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week, and with the team already dealing with an outbreak of the flu, it was a tough week of preparations leading up to the Denver game.

The players did not report to Allen Park Monday in an effort to limit their exposure. Anyone who enters the training facility this week will have to be tested first, but there aren't any additional restrictions in place.

What does Campbell want to see from his team the final month of the season?

At this point in the season with the Lions officially eliminated from the playoffs, Campbell said the silver lining these last four games is he gets to see who really loves this game.

"Man, you're playing for the game," he said. "You're playing for the love of the game and the name on your back and you're playing for the guy who is next to you. No different than what I'm doing as a coach. I'm competitive and I still want to win."

Next up for the Lions are the 10-2 Cardinals, the top team in the NFC. Campbell said that will be a good test, and it will say a lot about his team how they come out and compete Sunday at Ford Field.