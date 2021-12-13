KEY QUESTIONS: What does Campbell think of Sewell's development this season?

Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Broncos in Denver that dropped their record to 1-11-1. He covered a number of topics, including the Jerry Jacobs injury, Penei Sewell's development and what he wants to see from his team the last four games.
Here are all the key questions from that press conference:
How bad does Campbell feel for Jacobs, who suffered a serious knee injury Sunday?
Jacobs went from undrafted rookie free agent to an important part of Detroit's defense this year at cornerback, but his season is over after suffering an ACL injury in the first quarter Sunday that will require a nine-month rehab.
"You feel awful," Campbell said. "He's improved so much, particularly since the spring. Before he got hurt he'd already been doing some good things."
Campbell said the really disappointing part about it is the timing of the injury happening in December, but Campbell said Jacobs will come back better than he was.
Also on the injury front, Alex Anzalone injured an ankle Sunday that forced him out of the game, but it looks like the veteran linebacker escaped serious injury. Campbell said it's a day-to-day injury for Anzalone.
What has Campbell thought of the development of rookie tackle Sewell?
Sewell was the highest graded tackle in the league this past weekend by Pro Football Focus with a grade of 91.0.
Sewell has had a terrific rookie season moving from right tackle to left tackle and back to the right side without skipping a beat. The Lions are really happy they were able to draft Sewell at No. 7. Campbell said Sewell is one of the best tackles he's been around.
That's certainly high praise from a guy like Campbell, who's been around the league a long time as a player and coach.
Any there any further procedures in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among the team?
Seven players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week, and with the team already dealing with an outbreak of the flu, it was a tough week of preparations leading up to the Denver game.
The players did not report to Allen Park Monday in an effort to limit their exposure. Anyone who enters the training facility this week will have to be tested first, but there aren't any additional restrictions in place.
What does Campbell want to see from his team the final month of the season?
At this point in the season with the Lions officially eliminated from the playoffs, Campbell said the silver lining these last four games is he gets to see who really loves this game.
"Man, you're playing for the game," he said. "You're playing for the love of the game and the name on your back and you're playing for the guy who is next to you. No different than what I'm doing as a coach. I'm competitive and I still want to win."
Next up for the Lions are the 10-2 Cardinals, the top team in the NFC. Campbell said that will be a good test, and it will say a lot about his team how they come out and compete Sunday at Ford Field.
"One mistake will be one too many against this opponent," he said.
What did Campbell think of running back Craig Reynolds' performance Sunday?
Reynolds has been on the practice squad all year, but was elevated to active status this week because of injuries and illness at running back. He rushed for 83 yards on just 11 carries.
Campbell said Reynolds has done really well with the reps he's gotten in practice and he wasn't surprised at all with Reynolds' performance Sunday.
Campbell said it's rare to have a lot of trust in a player that hasn't played that much, but he had a lot of confidence in Reynolds because he sees it every day in practice. Campbell called Reynolds a complete back.
Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes will have discussions Monday and Tuesday about what the plan is for Reynolds moving forward in terms of promoting him to the active roster moving forward or keeping him on the practice squad but continuing to elevate him and play him on Sundays.
Is there any update on the injuries to running back D'Andre Swift and tight end T.J. Hockenson?
Swift has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury and Hockenson was held out of Sunday's contest with a hand injury.
Campbell said he's hopeful both players can return, but he'll just have to wait and see. He said both players felt better Monday than they did late last week. Campbell is taking it day-by-day with both players.