Lions agree to trade running back D'Andre Swift to Eagles

The writing was on the wall after the Lions used the No. 12 overall pick Thursday night to select Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs that D'Andre Swift's time in Detroit was coming to an end.
That became a reality Saturday afternoon when the Lions agreed to trade Swift and a seventh-round pick (No. 249) to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick in this year's draft (No. 219).
Swift now gets a fresh start with the Eagles. The Philadelphia native was a second-round pick in 2020 by the Lions and has been a dynamic playmaker, when healthy. But that's always been the knock on Swift. He's dealt with a lot of injuries. He missed 10 games the last three seasons and has been less than 100 percent in a handful more. He recorded 1,680 rushing yards (4.6 average) and 18 touchdowns on the ground in three seasons and added 156 receptions for 1,198 yards and seven more scores.
Gibbs has a similar skillset to Swift. He ran the second fastest 40 time at the Combine (4.36) and was Alabama's leading rusher (926), receiver (444) and kick returner (258) last season with 10 touchdowns.
In addition to drafting Gibbs, the Lions also signed running back David Montgomery in free agency this offseason. Montgomery has rushed for at least 800 yards and five touchdowns in each of his first four seasons in Chicago before signing with the Lions.
Montgomery and Gibbs will be the new 1A and 1B in Detroit's backfield running behind arguably one of the best offensive lines in the league.