Newly signed DL DJ Reader eager to mentor Brodric Martin

"He's a young pup, he's running around, trying to figure things out so I can't wait to get my hands on him and just talk to him, talk to him about ball, how to play this position, especially that nose guard position," Reader said of Martin.

"It's a unique position and there's a right way to do it and there's a wrong way to do it and there's just things you can learn that'll help you out. Especially I think you can be asked to take double teams on all the time, so hopefully I can help him a lot."

Martin is a massive load inside at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds with unique athletic traits and power. When that is developed and he continues to improve his pad level, Martin's skillset could really jump out as a rotational player in the center of the Lions' defense. Hopefully Reader can help accelerate that.