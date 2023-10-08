INACTIVES: Lions vs. Panthers

If the Detroit Lions are going to win their third straight and improve to 4-1 on the season, they're going to have to do it without some key contributors on both sides of the football as they host the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field Sunday.

Veteran wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is inactive and won't play after dealing with an abdomen injury that kept him out of practice all week. St. Brown leads the Lions in targets (35), receptions (26), receiving yards (331) and is tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions with two. Detroit's offense will need a complete team effort to replace St. Brown's production.