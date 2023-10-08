INACTIVES: Lions vs. Panthers

Oct 08, 2023 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

If the Detroit Lions are going to win their third straight and improve to 4-1 on the season, they're going to have to do it without some key contributors on both sides of the football as they host the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field Sunday.

Veteran wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is inactive and won't play after dealing with an abdomen injury that kept him out of practice all week. St. Brown leads the Lions in targets (35), receptions (26), receiving yards (331) and is tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions with two. Detroit's offense will need a complete team effort to replace St. Brown's production.

The Lions will also be without rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who injured a hamstring at practice Friday. Gibbs has been a big part of the passing game early in the season with 14 receptions and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry. David Montgomery will handle the load in the backfield for Detroit, with Craig Reynolds and Zonovan Knight in reserve. Knight was a very capable pass catcher for the New York Jets last season.

The good news on offense for Detroit is second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams will make his 2023 debut after having his gambling suspension reduced from six to four games. Williams brings a speed and explosive element to a Lions' offense that faces a pretty good Panthers' pass defense Sunday that ranks sixth in the NFL allowing just 176.8 yards per game through the air. Detroit also elevated practice squad wide receiver Dylan Drummond for today's game and he could see some reps in the slot along with Kalif Raymond.

The Lions also get back starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury. Detroit's expected to have their top five offensive linemen start together for just the second time this season and not since Week 1 in Kansas City.

Related Links

Defensively, Detroit will be without rookie nickel cornerback Brian Branch, who's been dealing with an ankle injury suffered last Thursday in Green Bay. Branch sat out practice all week. He's been one of Detroit's best defenders early in the season with 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, four passes defended and an interception. Veteran Will Harris is expected to step into the nickel role in place of Branch today. Harris has 38 starts to his credit over his five NFL seasons.

"Will's somebody we've got a lot of trust in," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week. "He's banked a lot of nickel reps and there again, Will not only to be able to play nickel, but also outside corner, safety in a pinch, he's just got so much versatility for us. So, that's good."

Practice photos: October 5, 2023

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 30

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 30

Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 30

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 30

Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 30

Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Darrell Daniels (86) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Darrell Daniels (86) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 30

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Darrell Daniels (86) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Darrell Daniels (86) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 30

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Darrell Daniels (86) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Darrell Daniels (86) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 30

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 30

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 30

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 30

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 30

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 30

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Wayne Blair during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 30

Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Wayne Blair during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Campbell said the hope is to get Branch back for next week's game in Tampa Bay. Safety Kerby Joseph, who has missed the last two games with a hip injury suffered Week 2 vs. Seattle, is active today. Joseph led the Lions with four interceptions last season.

Veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is also making his Lions debut today. He was a big free-agent signing but has been working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last season in San Francisco and a hamstring injury he's been dealing with for a couple weeks now. He's expected to work into the mix on the outside. Edge rusher Julian Okwara is also making his season debut after coming off injured reserve this week.

Joining St. Brown, Branch and Gibbs on Detroit's inactive list today are tight end James Mitchell, defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike and defensive lineman Brodric Martin.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Players continue to step up for Lions' offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. 
news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions play complementary football in win over Panthers

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers includes complementary football, Montgomery's workload, Decker's 100th game and trick plays.
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Panthers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Panthers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Panthers matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown doubtful for Lions-Panthers, Branch ruled out

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson's snap counts & more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What is a matchup to watch this week vs. Panthers?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 5 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Goff, Lions' offense hitting on big plays early this season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including the deep passing game, rookie production and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp. 
news

Week 5 opponent: What the Panthers are saying 

Find out what the Carolina Panthers are saying as they prepare for their Week 5 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions. 
news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 5

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Williams happy to be back on the practice field

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including wide receiver Jameson Williams' return to practice, preparing for the Carolina Panthers and more.
Advertising