Lions vs. Panthers: How to watch, listen and follow

Oct 07, 2023 at 06:44 AM
PJ CLARK HEADSHOT 2021
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

It's a battle of former No. 1 overall picks as Jared Goff and the 3-1 Detroit Lions host Bryce Young and the 0-4 Carolina Panthers at Ford Field for a 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff on Sunday, Oct. 8. With a win, the Lions will start a season 4-1 for the first time since 1991. This game will also mark the 2023 Crucial Catch game at Ford Field. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Chris Myers
  • Analyst: Daryl Johnston

TV map: See where the Lions-Panthers matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506Sports2023Wk5

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-CAR-POCKET

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more. Pride Plaza will open at 10:00 a.m. this week!

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY

Early-arriving fans will receive a Detroit Lions 90 Seasons cooler, courtesy of Henry Ford Health! Gates will open at 11 a.m.

90-seasons-cooler

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.

Meet the Opponent: Carolina Panthers

View photos of the starters for the Carolina Panthers.

Head Coach Frank Reich Offensive Coordinator: Thomas Brown Defensive Coordinator: Ejiro Evero Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
1 / 29

Head Coach Frank Reich

Offensive Coordinator: Thomas Brown

Defensive Coordinator: Ejiro Evero

Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DJ Chark Jr. Backed up by Terrace Marshall Jr. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
2 / 29

WR DJ Chark Jr.

Backed up by Terrace Marshall Jr.

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Ikem Ekwonu Backed up by Ricky Lee (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
3 / 29

T Ikem Ekwonu

Backed up by Ricky Lee

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Chandler Zavala Backed up by Nash Jensen (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
4 / 29

G Chandler Zavala

Backed up by Nash Jensen

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Bradley Bozeman Backed up by Cade Mays (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
5 / 29

C Bradley Bozeman

Backed up by Cade Mays

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Cade Mays Backed up by Calvin Throckmorton (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
6 / 29

G Cade Mays

Backed up by Calvin Throckmorton

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Taylor Moton Backed up by David Sharpe (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
7 / 29

T Taylor Moton

Backed up by David Sharpe

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Ian Thomas Backed up by Giovanni Ricci (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
8 / 29

TE Ian Thomas

Backed up by Giovanni Ricci

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Hayden Hurst Backed up by Tommy Tremble (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
9 / 29

TE Hayden Hurst

Backed up by Tommy Tremble

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Adam Thielen Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
10 / 29

WR Adam Thielen

Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jonathan Mingo Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
11 / 29

WR Jonathan Mingo

Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr.

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Bryce Young Backed up by Andy Dalton (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
12 / 29

QB Bryce Young

Backed up by Andy Dalton

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Miles Sanders Backed up by Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
13 / 29

RB Miles Sanders

Backed up by Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Derrick Brown Backed up by LaBryan Ray (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
14 / 29

DT Derrick Brown

Backed up by LaBryan Ray

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Shy Tuttle Backed up by Nick Thurman (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
15 / 29

DT Shy Tuttle

Backed up by Nick Thurman

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT DeShawn Williams Backed up by LaBryan Ray (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
16 / 29

DT DeShawn Williams

Backed up by LaBryan Ray

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Brian Burns Backed up by Yetur Gross-Matos and DJ Johnson (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
17 / 29

OLB Brian Burns

Backed up by Yetur Gross-Matos and DJ Johnson

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Frankie Luvu Backed up by Chandler Wooten (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
18 / 29

LB Frankie Luvu

Backed up by Chandler Wooten

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill Backed up by Claudin Cherelus (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
19 / 29

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

Backed up by Claudin Cherelus

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Justin Houston Backed up by Amaré Barno (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
20 / 29

OLB Justin Houston

Backed up by Amaré Barno

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB CJ Henderson Backed up by Troy Hill and Sam Webb (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
21 / 29

CB CJ Henderson

Backed up by Troy Hill and Sam Webb

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Donte Jackson Backed up by D'Shawn Jamison (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
22 / 29

CB Donte Jackson

Backed up by D'Shawn Jamison

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Xavier Woods Backed up by Jammie Robinson (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
23 / 29

S Xavier Woods

Backed up by Jammie Robinson

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Vonn Bell Backed up by Sam Franklin Jr. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
24 / 29

S Vonn Bell

Backed up by Sam Franklin Jr.

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NCB Jeremy Chinn Backed up by Troy Hill (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
25 / 29

NCB Jeremy Chinn

Backed up by Troy Hill

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR/PR Raheem Blackshear Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Laviska Shenault Jr. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
26 / 29

KR/PR Raheem Blackshear

Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Laviska Shenault Jr.

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS JJ Jansen (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
27 / 29

LS JJ Jansen

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Johnny Hekker (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
28 / 29

P/H Johnny Hekker

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Eddy Piñeiro (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
29 / 29

K Eddy Piñeiro

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

