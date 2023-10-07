Lions vs. Panthers: How to watch, listen and follow

It's a battle of former No. 1 overall picks as Jared Goff and the 3-1 Detroit Lions host Bryce Young and the 0-4 Carolina Panthers at Ford Field for a 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff on Sunday, Oct. 8. With a win, the Lions will start a season 4-1 for the first time since 1991. This game will also mark the 2023 Crucial Catch game at Ford Field. Here are all the ways to follow the game: