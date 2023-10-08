5 things to watch: Lions vs. Panthers

3. RUN DEFENSE

Detroit's run defense has been historically good to start the season, ranking No. 1 in the NFL allowing just over 60 yards per game on the ground. The Lions have made being physical and stopping the run a priority on defense, and through the first month of the season it has paid off.

Carolina comes into today's matchup ranked 22nd in rushing at 95.3 yards per game, but they'll be stubborn with it, as they were last week vs. Minnesota when they rushed 31 times despite gaining just 83 yards (2.7 avg.). The last time these two teams met Week 16 last year, the Panthers totaled 320 yards on the ground in an easy win over Detroit that played a factor in the Lions missing the playoffs.

4. NO. 1 PICK

The Panthers' offense is led by rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who was the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. Young is 0-3 as a starter to begin his career. He is completing 65 percent of his passes for 503 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and a 75.0 rating.