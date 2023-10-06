10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What is a matchup to watch this week vs. Panthers?

20man: Even someone like me who has been covering football for a long time can learn something new, and that was the case this week talking to Johnson about how teams have tried to take Gibbs out of the passing attack.

Opposing defenses have been more physical with him within the 5-yard window using something Johnson called the Butch Technique that was first made popular by New England's defense. Teams are really trying to be physical with Gibbs and get him off his spot, and it's something Johnson said took them a little off guard starting with the Atlanta game. Johnson said there are certain alignments and play calls he can use to help Gibbs get into space to make plays in the passing game a little easier.