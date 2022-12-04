INACTIVES: Lions vs. Jaguars

It's unclear just how much Williams will play, but it's likely the team will have him on a limited snap count in his first game action in 11 months. The team made wide receiver Tom Kennedy inactive Sunday, which means Williams will join Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond as Detroit's active receivers vs. a Jaguars' defense that ranks 24th in total defense and 25th against the pass.

Williams was activated off the NFI list on Saturday, along with veteran defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (PUP list), but Okwara will have to wait at least another week to make his 2022 debut. Okwara's been rehabbing a torn Achilles for over a year, and though he's on the active roster as of Saturday, he is inactive for Sunday's contest.

Okwara joins Kennedy, cornerback Amani Oruwariye, guard Logan Stenberg, guard Evan Brown and defensive lineman Michael Brockers on Detroit's inactive list vs. Jacksonville.