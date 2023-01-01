INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bears

Second-year player Ifeatu Melifonwu is expected to get his second straight start in Elliott's place. Last week was Melifonwu's first start at safety. He was a cornerback last year and moved to safety this offseason.

"I would anticipate we'd see him react quicker," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week of Melifonwu. "I think we're going to see a player that sees it faster and triggers faster, and he knows what we're looking for just from what we talked about, the intensity, the aggressiveness. So, yeah, I anticipate we'll see a better version of Iffy."