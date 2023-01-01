5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bears

Jan 01, 2023 at 08:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions are back in the friendly confines of Ford Field today for a big NFC North matchup against the Chicago Bears with a chance to improve to 8-8 on the year and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Here are five things I'll be watching out for in today's contest:

1. FORD FIELD ATMOSPHERE

Ford Field has certainly been a big home-field advantage for the Lions during their 6-2 stretch the last two months. It was a sellout crowd with standing room only for three consecutive weeks from Weeks 12-14. Today is the final home game at Ford Field and again it's a sellout crowd with standing room only tickets sold. The Lions will be wearing their throwbacks and it's a division opponent, so I expect a loud crowd trying to give the Lions every edge they can.

After a rough start, credit to the Lions players and head coach Dan Campbell for turning it around and giving the fans a fun ride over the last month. Something tells me they'll pay it forward by being a big factor in the game today.

2. LIMITING FIELDS

The Lions had been much better defensively against the run the last two months leading into the defensive debacle in Carolina last week. Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn have pledged this week the defense will be much better and both said they have a good plan in place for the Bears. Chicago comes into today's matchup with the league's No. 1 rushing offense at 179.7 yards per game.

Quarterback Justin Fields is the catalyst for the Bears rushing attack. In Detroit's 31-30 Week 10 win over Chicago, Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Chicago had 258 rushing yards (7.4 average) as a team in that contest. Detroit has to do a much better job of containing Fields and the Bears' rushing attack this time around at all three levels if they want to come away with a win and set up a huge matchup in Green Bay next week in the regular season finale.

Related Links

3. CAN GOFF STAY HOT?

What might have gotten lost in last week's loss to Carolina was the fact that Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns to nearly single-handedly keep that game from being a blowout.

Goff has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL in the month of December. Can he keep that rolling into January? Goff ranked 1st in interceptions (0), 1st in 300-yard games (3), 2nd in QB rating (109.3), 2nd in passing yards (1,277), 2nd in passing first downs (68), 3rd in 25-yard-plus completions (9), 4th in passing touchdowns (9) and 5th in completions (106) in December.

The Lions are healthy upfront and at wide receiver, and Goff is playing his best football of the season at the perfect time.

4. DEFENSIVE LINE PLAY

Talk to any player on Detroit's defensive line and they'll tell you their play wasn't nearly good enough last week. They didn't make any excuses and owned up to it. Not only did Carolina run for 320 yards, but Detroit's defensive front didn't have a single sack or even a hit on Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold.

Today needs to be a bounce back game for the guys up front. They're the first line of defense against Fields and the rushing attack. And when Fields does drop back to throw, they have to do a good job of collapsing the pocket and speeding up his clock.

Practice photos: December 30, 2022

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Friday, December 3, 2022.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 28

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 28

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 28

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 28

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 28

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 28

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 28

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 28

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 28

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 28

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 28

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 28

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 28

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 28

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 28

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 28

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 28

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (43) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 28

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (43) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 28

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 28

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 28

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin (86) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 28

Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin (86) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 28

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 28

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 28

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Steven Montez (12), Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (13) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 28

Detroit Lions quarterback Steven Montez (12), Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (13) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jarren Williams (33) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 28

Detroit Lions cornerback Jarren Williams (33) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 28

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

5. MORE WILLIAMS

Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams was still rehabbing a torn ACL during the first matchup with the Bears. He's returned to the lineup the last four games but hasn't been a huge part of the offensive game plan over the last month. He had a 41-yard touchdown grab in the win over the Vikings Dec. 11, but he's played a total of just 45 snaps in four games.

Campbell said this week the plan is to utilize Williams more moving forward. He's been working with Goff one-on-one during special teams periods at practice and after practice to help build their chemistry.

Detroit has a talented receiver corps with DJ Chark coming on strong the last month and Amon-Ra St. Brown steadily doing his thing. Kalif Raymond has been a playmaker for them too. There's only one football to go around, but Williams' speed can be such a difference maker. It would be nice to see him incorporated into the offense a little bit more and give Lions fans a glimpse of what the future might hold for this young man.

Related Content

news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bears

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: With Elliott unlikely to play Sunday, Lions expect Melifonwu to start

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injuries at safety, rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson's workload and more.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How can Lions improve run game on both sides of the ball?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 17 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions getting the big play back in the offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including getting the big play back in the offense, injuries at safety and more.

news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson and Dave Fipp.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions preparing for second matchup against Fields, Bears' top rushing offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including preparing for the Chicago Bears, production from the tight end position and more.

news

Week 17 opponent: What the Bears are saying

Find out what the Chicago Bears are saying as they prepare for their Week 17 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

news

Campbell expects Lions to rebound after getting 'face kicked in'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expects his team to rebound after a lopsided loss to the Panthers on the road last week.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: How quickly can Lions correct run defense?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 16 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions outplayed by Panthers in 37-23 loss

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Advertising