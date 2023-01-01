5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bears

3. CAN GOFF STAY HOT?

What might have gotten lost in last week's loss to Carolina was the fact that Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns to nearly single-handedly keep that game from being a blowout.

Goff has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL in the month of December. Can he keep that rolling into January? Goff ranked 1st in interceptions (0), 1st in 300-yard games (3), 2nd in QB rating (109.3), 2nd in passing yards (1,277), 2nd in passing first downs (68), 3rd in 25-yard-plus completions (9), 4th in passing touchdowns (9) and 5th in completions (106) in December.

The Lions are healthy upfront and at wide receiver, and Goff is playing his best football of the season at the perfect time.

4. DEFENSIVE LINE PLAY

Talk to any player on Detroit's defensive line and they'll tell you their play wasn't nearly good enough last week. They didn't make any excuses and owned up to it. Not only did Carolina run for 320 yards, but Detroit's defensive front didn't have a single sack or even a hit on Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold.