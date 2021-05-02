How Penei Sewell's football journey took him from Malaeimi to Detroit

"My dad has given us all, my siblings and I, a watch," Sewell said. "In the case inside had a picture of our home saying, 'In this life we have this time and time shared with family is the most important part.'

"That right there, I remember when he gave it to me, I was a little emotional and I look at that image and that watch every single day and that reminds me of where I came from, that reminds me of why I do this and that reminds me what it took to get here and that helps motivate myself each and every day."

It was somewhat fate that Sewell ended up at Oregon. He had scholarship offers from all the big programs, including Alabama, but Oregon associate head coach and defensive line coach Joe Salave'a was a neighbor to the Sewell family when Penei was a kid.

"Joe pulls out his cell phone and he shows me a video of his neighbor's son and it took about two or three clips to realize this is exactly what we need to establish ourselves a certain way here in the Pac-12 and the University of Oregon," Cristobal said.

The family moved from the South Pacific island to St. George, Utah, in 2011. Sewell attended Desert Hills High School in Utah, where he blossomed into one of the top prep players in the country playing both offensive and defensive line.

Sewell was terrific as a freshman at Oregon and even better as a sophomore, winning the Outland Trophy as the best lineman in college football. He joined LaMichael James (2010) and Marcus Mariota (2014) as the only Oregon players to be unanimous first-team All-Americans, and was the top-graded offensive lineman in Pro Football Focus' history of grading linemen that season. He opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.