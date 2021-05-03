TWENTYMAN: A closer look at the Lions' undrafted rookie free agents

General manager Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions got to work following the conclusion of the seventh round of the draft, working the phones to sign some undrafted free agents.
Here's a look at the undrafted free agents the Lions have agreed to terms with so far:
Jonathan Adams, WR, Arkansas State
Caught 79 passes for 1,111 yards and 12 touchdowns last year as the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. Another big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. He ran the 40 in 4.54 seconds. Combined to catch 141 passes for 1,962 yards and 17 touchdowns the last two seasons.
D'Angelo Amos, S, Virginia
A graduate transfer from James Madison, Amos appeared in nine games for Virginia in 2020 with five starts. He recorded 47 combined tackles (29 solo) with three tackles for loss, three passes defended and two interceptions.
Tavante Beckett, LB, Marshall
Production has been the name of Beckett's game the last two seasons. He recorded 121 tackles in 13 games in 2019 and is coming off a 90-tackle performance this past season in nine games. He also has 14.5 career tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Rakeem Boyd, RB, Arkansas
Led Arkansas in rushing in both 2018 and 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season after six games. Boyd (5-11, 213) was a 1,000-yard rusher (1,133) in 2019 with eight touchdowns in 12 games.
Jake Hausmann, TE, Ohio State
Played in 30 games for OSU with three receptions for 26 yards and one touchdown. He's a three-time academic all-Big Ten honoree and solid special teams contributor for the Buckeyes.
Drake Jackson, C, Kentucky
A senior captain at Kentucky who proved to be extremely durable while starting 45 consecutive games over the last three seasons. He's considered a technician at the position, though a bit undersized at 6-foot-2 and 293 pounds.
Jerry Jacobs, CB, Arkansas
Missed most of the 2019 season with a torn ACL and opted out of the 2020 season after four games. His best season was in 2018 when he started 11 of the 13 games he played and recorded 31 tackles, defended 12 passes and notched four interceptions.
Tommy Kraemer, G, Notre Dame
A First-Team All-ACC performer in 2020, Kraemer is coming off shoulder surgery in January. He's a big guard at 6-foot-5 and 309 pounds, and he has experience playing both right tackle and right guard at Notre Dame.
Javon McKinley, WR, Notre Dame
Battled injury throughout his college career playing in just 10 games his first three seasons due to injury. McKinley finally got a full season under his belt in 2020 and led the Irish in receiving with 42 receptions for 717 yards with three scores.
Dedrick Mills, RB, Nebraska
Mills averaged 5.0 yards per carry over a three-year career that started at Georgia Tech and ended at Nebraska. He rushed for 396 yards on 84 carries with three touchdowns in six games last season for the Cornhuskers.
A.J. Parker, CB, Kansas State
Parker recorded 120 tackles, 21 passes defended and six interceptions as a three-year starter at Kansas State from 2018-20. He missed five games in 2019 due to a fractured ankle. He played both in the slot and outside, so he's got some versatility to his game.
Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest
Surratt topped 1,000 receiving yards in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season. He has a large frame at 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds, and has experience playing both inside and outside at Wake Forest.
Brock Wright, TE, Notre Dame
A big, physical tight end, who was mainly used as a blocker in Brian Kelly's offense. He caught just seven passes throughout his Notre Dame career.