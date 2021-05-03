TWENTYMAN: A closer look at the Lions' undrafted rookie free agents

General manager Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions got to work following the conclusion of the seventh round of the draft, working the phones to sign some undrafted free agents.

Here's a look at the undrafted free agents the Lions have agreed to terms with so far:

Jonathan Adams, WR, Arkansas State

Caught 79 passes for 1,111 yards and 12 touchdowns last year as the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. Another big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. He ran the 40 in 4.54 seconds. Combined to catch 141 passes for 1,962 yards and 17 touchdowns the last two seasons.

D'Angelo Amos, S, Virginia

A graduate transfer from James Madison, Amos appeared in nine games for Virginia in 2020 with five starts. He recorded 47 combined tackles (29 solo) with three tackles for loss, three passes defended and two interceptions.

Tavante Beckett, LB, Marshall