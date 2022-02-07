Goff talks offseason routine, optimism heading into 2022 & more

LOS ANGELES – It was almost like quarterback Jared Goff had two different seasons in 2021.

There was the first half, when the Lions were struggling offensively with a dink and dunk passing game and not a lot of creativity.

Then head coach Dan Campbell took over play calling coming out of the team's Week 9 bye, tight ends coach Ben Johnson was promoted to a pass game coordinator role, and some receivers around Goff started elevating their play. It all helped Goff up his game as well.

Over his last six starts after the change, Goff had an 11-to-two touchdown-to-interception ratio with a rating north of 100.0. Detroit was 3-2-1 in those contests.

It's that second half performance that has Goff excited about the potential of this offense in 2022. So how does Goff make sure he and the Lions pick up right where they left off next season? He told Detroitlions.com Monday it starts with him continuing to improve his craft with a strong offseason.

"It's always evolving and changing," Goff said of his offseason routine. "I'd say at this point four or five years in you figure out what your routine is, so I have my routine.

"But specifically, I'd like to get stronger and faster. I'd like to improve some areas that I think I can. Just be better for everyone.