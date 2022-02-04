Ben Johnson has spoken with Campbell multiple times about OC job

Feb 03, 2022 at 07:15 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

MOBILE – Ben Johnson has sat down for a couple lengthy conversations with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell about the open offensive coordinator job in Detroit. Johnson said Thursday the focus of those talks has been about how he could help bring Campbell's vision for the offense to life.

"It's really his vision for it and having his back with that vision," Johnson said. "What he wants to see, where he wants it to go. I think it really kind of centers there. This is a head-coach-driven team and that's offense, defense and special teams, and where he wants it to go, we will go, and that of course depends on our personnel and goes out from there."

Johnson could be in line to replace Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator, though Campbell said he does plan to interview other candidates this week. Campbell also noted he hasn't decided yet if he'll call plays again next year.

2022 Senior Bowl practice photos: Wednesday, Feb 2

View photos from the second day of practice at the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 150

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 150

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter, Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 150

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter, Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 150

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Inside Linebackers Coach Mark DeLeone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 150

Detroit Lions Inside Linebackers Coach Mark DeLeone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 150

Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 150

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 150

Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Seth Ryan, Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 150

Detroit Lions Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Seth Ryan, Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 150

Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 150

UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida International running back D'Vonte Price during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 150

Florida International running back D'Vonte Price during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 150

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 150

South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 150

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 150

Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida running back Dameon Pierce during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 150

Florida running back Dameon Pierce during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 150

Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 150

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 150

Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 150

Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 150

Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick, Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 150

Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick, Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 150

Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 150

Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 150

Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 150

Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger, Toledo safety Tycen Anderson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 150

San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger, Toledo safety Tycen Anderson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 150

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 150

Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 150

Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 150

Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 150

Kentucky offensive lineman Luke Fortner during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 150

Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 150

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions WCF Minority Coaching Assistant DeOn'tae Pannell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 150

Detroit Lions WCF Minority Coaching Assistant DeOn'tae Pannell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Louisiana offensive lineman Max Mitchell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 150

Louisiana offensive lineman Max Mitchell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 150

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 150

Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 150

Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Louisiana offensive lineman Max Mitchell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 150

Louisiana offensive lineman Max Mitchell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 150

Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 150

Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 150

Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 150

South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford, Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 150

Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford, Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tennessee wide receive Velus Jones Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 150

Tennessee wide receive Velus Jones Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 150

Michigan State full back Connor Heyward during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida International running back D'Vonte Price during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 150

Florida International running back D'Vonte Price during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley, Florida International running back D'Vonte Price, South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 150

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley, Florida International running back D'Vonte Price, South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 150

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 150

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 150

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
55 / 150

Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
56 / 150

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
57 / 150

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia Tech linebacker Tariq Carpenter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
58 / 150

Georgia Tech linebacker Tariq Carpenter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
59 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Football Research David Corrao, Virginia Tech linebacker Lecitus Smith during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
60 / 150

Detroit Lions Director of Football Research David Corrao, Virginia Tech linebacker Lecitus Smith during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
61 / 150

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Football Research David Corrao, Virginia Tech linebacker Lecitus Smith during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
62 / 150

Detroit Lions Director of Football Research David Corrao, Virginia Tech linebacker Lecitus Smith during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
63 / 150

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Inside Linebackers Coach Mark DeLeone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
64 / 150

Detroit Lions Inside Linebackers Coach Mark DeLeone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida State offensive lineman Jermaine Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
65 / 150

Florida State offensive lineman Jermaine Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
66 / 150

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
67 / 150

Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
68 / 150

Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
69 / 150

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
70 / 150

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
71 / 150

LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amare Barno during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
72 / 150

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amare Barno during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
73 / 150

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Ole Miss linebacker Sam Williams during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
74 / 150

Ole Miss linebacker Sam Williams during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida State defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
75 / 150

Florida State defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
76 / 150

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
77 / 150

South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
78 / 150

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
79 / 150

Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
80 / 150

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
81 / 150

Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
82 / 150

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Texas A&M safety Leon O'Neal during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
83 / 150

Texas A&M safety Leon O'Neal during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
84 / 150

UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
85 / 150

Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Ole Miss linebacker Sam Williams during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
86 / 150

Ole Miss linebacker Sam Williams during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
87 / 150

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
88 / 150

Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
89 / 150

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
90 / 150

Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
91 / 150

LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida State defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
92 / 150

Florida State defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
93 / 150

UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
94 / 150

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
95 / 150

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
96 / 150

Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
97 / 150

San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
98 / 150

Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Jesse Giambra during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
99 / 150

Jesse Giambra during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
100 / 150

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
101 / 150

Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant Don Muhlbach during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
102 / 150

Detroit Lions Special Assistant Don Muhlbach during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
103 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Coach Stephen Thomas, Jesse Giambra during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
104 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Coach Stephen Thomas, Jesse Giambra during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Assistant Athletic Trainer Billy Langston during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
105 / 150

Assistant Athletic Trainer Billy Langston during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
106 / 150

Detroit Lions Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
107 / 150

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration Kevin Anderson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
108 / 150

Detroit Lions Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration Kevin Anderson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
109 / 150

Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
110 / 150

Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
111 / 150

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
112 / 150

Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tim O'Neill during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
113 / 150

Tim O'Neill during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
114 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
115 / 150

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Morris Henry during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
116 / 150

Detroit Lions Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Morris Henry during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
117 / 150

Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
118 / 150

UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
119 / 150

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
120 / 150

Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Seth Ryan during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
121 / 150

Detroit Lions Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Seth Ryan during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Football Research David Corrao during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
122 / 150

Detroit Lions Director of Football Research David Corrao during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
123 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Football Research David Corrao during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
124 / 150

Detroit Lions Director of Football Research David Corrao during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
125 / 150

Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant Coach Brian Duker during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
126 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant Coach Brian Duker during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
127 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
128 / 150

Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Memphis offensive lineman Dylan Parham, Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer, during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
129 / 150

Memphis offensive lineman Dylan Parham, Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer, during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
130 / 150

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman, Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Louisiana offensive lineman Max Mitchell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
131 / 150

Louisiana offensive lineman Max Mitchell during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant Coach Brian Duker during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
132 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant Coach Brian Duker during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
133 / 150

Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
134 / 150

Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Inside Linebackers Coach Mark DeLeone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
135 / 150

Detroit Lions Inside Linebackers Coach Mark DeLeone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
136 / 150

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
137 / 150

Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
138 / 150

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Ole Miss linebacker Sam Williams Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
139 / 150

Ole Miss linebacker Sam Williams Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
140 / 150

Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Florida State defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
141 / 150

Florida State defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
142 / 150

Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
143 / 150

Detroit Lions Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
144 / 150

Detroit Lions Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
145 / 150

Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Coach Stephen Thomas during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
146 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Coach Stephen Thomas during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
147 / 150

Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
148 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Coach Stephen Thomas during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
149 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Coach Stephen Thomas during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Coach Stephen Thomas during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
150 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Quality Control Coach Stephen Thomas during Senior Bowl practice on February 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

An assistant with the Lions since 2019 and the team's tight ends coach the past two seasons, Johnson was elevated to the role of pass game coordinator coming out of Detroit's Week 9 bye week at the same time Campbell took over play calling from Lynn. With Campbell calling plays and Johnson having a bigger role, the Lions showed significant improvements on that side of the ball the second half of the year, especially when Jared Goff was under center.

Johnson is serving as the American Team offensive coordinator this week for the Senior Bowl, which gives him a chance to call plays.

"Listen, I mean, it doesn't matter if you're a quality control coach or wherever you are on the ladder, you're getting evaluated every day," Johnson said. "That's a coach and a player. So I treat it the same as I've always treated every day I go into the office. Eyes are on me, I need to do my job, I owe that to my coworkers, I owe that to the players and you let the chips fall where they may from there. But I haven't really wavered from that in my career so far and this is just another step in that process."

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the third day of Senior Bowl practices.
news

Lions getting a good look at top QB prospects at Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions are getting a good look at some of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft at the Senior Bowl this week.
news

TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the second day of Senior Bowl practices.
news

Lions coaches encouraging Connor Heyward to embrace his versatility

Connor Heyward has experience playing running back and tight end, and the Lions offensive coaches are encouraging him to embrace his position versatility this week at the Senior Bowl.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What is Campbell's focus at the Senior Bowl this week?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Senior Bowl media session.
news

Staley leading the American Team at Senior Bowl this week

Duce Staley spoke with reporters Tuesday following his first practice as head coach of the American Team at the Senior Bowl.
news

TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the first day of Senior Bowl practices.
news

Campbell thinks Glenn would be 'a great fit' with Saints

Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn has a head coaching interview with the New Orleans Saints Wednesday, and HC Dan Campbell thinks Glenn would be a great fit for the job.
news

What Holmes is looking for in a wide receiver prospect

As the Detroit Lions prepare to coach the American Team at the 2022 Senior Bowl, GM Brad Holmes shares what he is looking for in a wide receiver prospect.
news

Holmes appreciates how all 3 American Team QBs battled through adversity

GM Brad Holmes appreciates how all 3 quarterbacks the Detroit Lions will be coaching at the Senior Bowl have battled through adversity.
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players to watch at the Senior Bowl

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 NFL draft prospects to watch at the 2022 Senior Bowl.
Advertising