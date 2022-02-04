Ben Johnson has spoken with Campbell multiple times about OC job

An assistant with the Lions since 2019 and the team's tight ends coach the past two seasons, Johnson was elevated to the role of pass game coordinator coming out of Detroit's Week 9 bye week at the same time Campbell took over play calling from Lynn. With Campbell calling plays and Johnson having a bigger role, the Lions showed significant improvements on that side of the ball the second half of the year, especially when Jared Goff was under center.

"Listen, I mean, it doesn't matter if you're a quality control coach or wherever you are on the ladder, you're getting evaluated every day," Johnson said. "That's a coach and a player. So I treat it the same as I've always treated every day I go into the office. Eyes are on me, I need to do my job, I owe that to my coworkers, I owe that to the players and you let the chips fall where they may from there. But I haven't really wavered from that in my career so far and this is just another step in that process."