Ben Johnson has spoken with Campbell multiple times about OC job

MOBILE – Ben Johnson has sat down for a couple lengthy conversations with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell about the open offensive coordinator job in Detroit. Johnson said Thursday the focus of those talks has been about how he could help bring Campbell's vision for the offense to life.
"It's really his vision for it and having his back with that vision," Johnson said. "What he wants to see, where he wants it to go. I think it really kind of centers there. This is a head-coach-driven team and that's offense, defense and special teams, and where he wants it to go, we will go, and that of course depends on our personnel and goes out from there."
Johnson could be in line to replace Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator, though Campbell said he does plan to interview other candidates this week. Campbell also noted he hasn't decided yet if he'll call plays again next year.
An assistant with the Lions since 2019 and the team's tight ends coach the past two seasons, Johnson was elevated to the role of pass game coordinator coming out of Detroit's Week 9 bye week at the same time Campbell took over play calling from Lynn. With Campbell calling plays and Johnson having a bigger role, the Lions showed significant improvements on that side of the ball the second half of the year, especially when Jared Goff was under center.
Johnson is serving as the American Team offensive coordinator this week for the Senior Bowl, which gives him a chance to call plays.
"Listen, I mean, it doesn't matter if you're a quality control coach or wherever you are on the ladder, you're getting evaluated every day," Johnson said. "That's a coach and a player. So I treat it the same as I've always treated every day I go into the office. Eyes are on me, I need to do my job, I owe that to my coworkers, I owe that to the players and you let the chips fall where they may from there. But I haven't really wavered from that in my career so far and this is just another step in that process."