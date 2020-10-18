INACTIVES: Lions at Jaguars

Oct 18, 2020 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

For the first time this season, the Detroit Lions will have all five of their projected starting offensive linemen active and available to play in Jacksonville today.

Center Frank Ragnow, who was questionable coming in with a groin injury, is active. That means the Lions will have the services of Taylor Decker (left tackle), Joe Dahl (left guard), Ragnow, Jonah Jackson (right guard) and Halapoulivaati Vaitai (right tackle) available today. Whether all five play and in those spots is yet to be determined, but they're all active together for the first time.

Ragnow injured his groin Wednesday, sat out practice Thursday, and was a limited participant in practice Friday. He's been one of the best centers in the NFL through the first month of the season. Having him today gives Detroit's offense a big boost.

Dahl is back in the lineup after missing Detroit's last three games due to a groin injury that landed him on injured reserve. He was activated off IR on Saturday, and will be making his first appearance since Week 2 in Green Bay.

The Lions won't have the services of veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant, however. He's still dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week. The Lions ruled him out on Friday's injury report. It's expected that rookie Jeff Okudah will make his third career start today in place of Trufant.

Okudah and Jacksonville's C.J. Henderson were the first two cornerbacks taken in this year's NFL Draft, Okudah third overall and Henderson ninth. This is the first time they'll share the same field in the NFL.

Joining Trufant on the Lions' inactive list today are: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus, guard Logan Stenberg, quarterback David Blough, linebacker Elijah Lee and guard Kenny Wiggins.

