INACTIVES: Lions at Jaguars

Dahl is back in the lineup after missing Detroit's last three games due to a groin injury that landed him on injured reserve. He was activated off IR on Saturday, and will be making his first appearance since Week 2 in Green Bay.

The Lions won't have the services of veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant, however. He's still dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week. The Lions ruled him out on Friday's injury report. It's expected that rookie Jeff Okudah will make his third career start today in place of Trufant.

Okudah and Jacksonville's C.J. Henderson were the first two cornerbacks taken in this year's NFL Draft, Okudah third overall and Henderson ninth. This is the first time they'll share the same field in the NFL.