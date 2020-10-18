RECAP: Lions at Jaguars

The Lions' inability to hold on to leads has been well documented this season. In all three losses this year, the Lions led by double digits and couldn't hold on to win.

Detroit jumped out to a 14-3 lead in Jacksonville Sunday, but this time kept their foot on the gas and stayed the course, securing a 34-16 win to improve their record to 2-3 on the season.

Rookie running back D’Andre Swift had his best game as a Lion, rushing 14 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He's the first Lions rookie to run for 100-plus yards and score two touchdowns in a game since Barry Sanders in 1989. Swift came into the contest rushing just 12 times for 42 yards with one score in four games. He certainly looked like a lead back Sunday.

For the game, Detroit rushed for 180 yards.

Running back Adrian Peterson rushed for a 1-yard touchdown and tight end T.J. Hockenson caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to round out the scoring outside of two Matt Prater field goals. It was Stafford's first touchdown pass in three career games against the Jaguars. He's now thrown a touchdown pass against all 31 NFL opponents.