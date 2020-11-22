INACTIVES: Lions at Panthers

The Detroit Lions are banged up on offense heading into today's matchup in Carolina with the Panthers, but the good news is quarterback Matthew Stafford is active today.

Stafford was questionable coming into today's contest with a right thumb injury suffered early in the win over Washington last week. Stafford finished the game and threw for three touchdowns, but missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday because of the injury. We'll see today how the thumb injury might affect his grip and velocity.

Stafford will be down three key contributors at the skill positions on offense. Wide receivers Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip), and rookie running back D’Andre Swift (concussion) were all ruled out Friday. Those three have accounted for 79 receptions for 1,024 yards and four touchdowns so far this season.