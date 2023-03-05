Does RB Bijan Robinson make sense for Detroit Lions?

Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards last season with a 6.1-yard average per carry and 18 touchdowns. He's also a terrific receiver, averaging 16.5 yards per reception. For his career, he averaged 6.3 yards per carry and scored 60 touchdowns.

When watching Robinson, it's hard not to compare his bended knee, low-to-the-ground running style to that of Hall of Famer and Lions Legend Barry Sanders. In fact, Robinson has studied Sanders his entire life.

"I watch him every other day," Robinson said of Sanders' film and highlights. "Because I'm always trying to mimic his moves. He was so good at doing the things that you couldn't do and he was just the guy where every single time he touched the ball you were just standing up trying to see what he would do.