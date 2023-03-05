Does RB Bijan Robinson make sense for Detroit Lions?

Mar 05, 2023 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – There are some analysts and maybe even some teams out there who feel like drafting a running back in the first round of the NFL Draft isn't good business in today's NFL because of how the position has been devalued some due to the passing game.

Excuse Texas running back Bijan Robinson if he disagrees.

"I feel that if you're a guy that can do all three (run, block & catch) on the football field for your offense, I think that's a very special quality in a player," Robinson said Saturday at the Combine. "Whether it's lining up at receiver in the slot or obviously at running back, just creating mismatches for defenders all over the field and being able to create space for yourself and create space for the offense and opening up the offense."

Robinson is the top running back in this class and a player who has drawn comparisons to New York's Saquon Barkley. He's the best back to come out since Barkley and will be a first-round pick, it's just a matter of where.

The Lions have the No. 18 overall pick and if Robinson is there, with the way Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell value the run game, there's certainly a good case for him to be in the conversation. It's hard to think there would be a player graded higher overall at that point on their board.

The need for the Lions at the spot fits too. There's interest from both Jamaal Williams and the team to re-sign this offseason, but Williams is 28 years old. D’Andre Swift is entering the final year of his rookie contract and his future in Detroit is somewhat of a question mark.

Related Links

Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards last season with a 6.1-yard average per carry and 18 touchdowns. He's also a terrific receiver, averaging 16.5 yards per reception. For his career, he averaged 6.3 yards per carry and scored 60 touchdowns.

When watching Robinson, it's hard not to compare his bended knee, low-to-the-ground running style to that of Hall of Famer and Lions Legend Barry Sanders. In fact, Robinson has studied Sanders his entire life.

"I watch him every other day," Robinson said of Sanders' film and highlights. "Because I'm always trying to mimic his moves. He was so good at doing the things that you couldn't do and he was just the guy where every single time he touched the ball you were just standing up trying to see what he would do.

"There would be some games on YouTube some full games back in those times and I would watch them all just to see every single run that he did. He was just the most exciting player I've seen on a highlight tape. If God can bless me to be at that caliber one day, bro, that would be amazing."

2023 NFL Combine drills: Linebackers

View photos of the linebackers at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 47

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 47

Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 47

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 47

Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
5 / 47

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
6 / 47

Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7 / 47

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 47

Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 47

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
10 / 47

Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11 / 47

Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska linebacker Ochaun Mathis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
12 / 47

Nebraska linebacker Ochaun Mathis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 47

Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska linebacker Ochaun Mathis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 47

Nebraska linebacker Ochaun Mathis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
15 / 47

Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
16 / 47

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
17 / 47

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas linebacker Lonnie Phelps runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
18 / 47

Kansas linebacker Lonnie Phelps runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
19 / 47

LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
20 / 47

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 47

LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas linebacker Lonnie Phelps runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
22 / 47

Kansas linebacker Lonnie Phelps runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
23 / 47

Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
24 / 47

Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
25 / 47

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
26 / 47

Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
27 / 47

Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Henry To'Oto'O runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
28 / 47

Alabama linebacker Henry To'Oto'O runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
29 / 47

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
30 / 47

Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
31 / 47

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Henry To'Oto'O runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
32 / 47

Alabama linebacker Henry To'Oto'O runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
33 / 47

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
34 / 47

Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
35 / 47

Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn linebacker Derick Hall runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
36 / 47

Auburn linebacker Derick Hall runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
37 / 47

Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas linebacker Demarvion Overshown runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
38 / 47

Texas linebacker Demarvion Overshown runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn linebacker Derick Hall runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
39 / 47

Auburn linebacker Derick Hall runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU linebacker Dee Winters runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
40 / 47

TCU linebacker Dee Winters runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU linebacker Dee Winters runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
41 / 47

TCU linebacker Dee Winters runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
42 / 47

Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
43 / 47

Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana linebacker Cam Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
44 / 47

Indiana linebacker Cam Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana linebacker Cam Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
45 / 47

Indiana linebacker Cam Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
46 / 47

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
47 / 47

Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Robinson is a tough, elusive runner with terrific balance and vision. He led all college running backs this past season forcing 104 missed tackles. That was on 258 rushes, which is pretty wild.

A back of his caliber under contract for the next five years running behind the offensive line talent of Penei Sewell, Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson and Taylor Decker, plus what he'd offer as a mismatch weapon in the passing game, that's certainly very tantalizing to think about for Lions fans.

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 4 of prospect availability at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

What Scottie Montgomery wants to bring to Detroit Lions

New Detroit Lions assistant head coach and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery has two core principles he wants the RBs in his room to live by.

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 3 of prospect availability at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Lions could address backup QB position via free agency, draft or both

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes wants to address the backup quarterback position, and he could look to free agency, the draft or both to do so.

news

What are Lions looking for in a cornerback prospect?

Cornerback is a position of need for the Detroit Lions, and the 2023 draft class is talented and deep at the position.

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 2 of prospect availability at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

What to expect from the Lions' defense in 2023

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn spoke with reporters at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine about what to expect from the Detroit Lions' defense in 2023.

news

Lions could choose to bolster DL talent with No. 6 pick in Draft

If the Detroit Lions want to bolster their defensive line, they're in a good spot to do so with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

10 takeaways from Campbell & Holmes

Catch up on all the news from the Combine media sessions with general manager Brad Holmes & head coach Dan Campbell.

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 1 of prospect availability at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

5 things to watch: 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Advertising