TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 4 observations

Size debate: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young could be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, but there are some concerns about his size. Young measured in at 5-foot-10, 204-pounds. The weight was higher than expected. The concerns some teams might have about his short stature aren't a concern to Young.

"Yeah, I've been this size, respectfully, my whole life," Young said. "I know who I am. I know what I can do. For me, it's fair (concerns). I'm going to continue to control what I can control. I'm going to keep working my hardest to improve myself at the position. I'm confident in myself. I know what I can do."

Favorite player: Florida guard O'Cyrus Torrence's two favorite NFL players are Dallas guard Quenton Nelson and Lions right tackle Penei Sewell. Torrence said he tries to model his game after both players.