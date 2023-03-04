What Scottie Montgomery wants to bring to Detroit Lions

Mar 04, 2023 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – New assistant head coach and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery has two core principles he wants the running backs in his room to live by.

"There are two things we want to be known for," Montgomery told a group of local reporters at the Combine this week. "We want to protect the quarterback and we want to protect the football. All the rest of the accolades will come at the end of the year if we do those things."

Montgomery joins Dan Campbell's staff as the new assistant head coach and running backs coach, replacing Duce Staley, who left to join Carolina's staff to be closer to family. Montgomery was the Colts' running backs coach the last two years but also has experience as a head coach and offensive coordinator in the college ranks.

He interviewed with Campbell for the open offensive coordinator position last offseason that ultimately went to Ben Johnson.

"To be able to acquire him as our running back coach/assistant head coach from the Colts, man, was big," Campbell said of Montgomery. "So, I think he's going to be an outstanding teacher. I think he's got a lot of versatility. He's coached the receivers, he's coached running backs. He's been a head coach, he's been a coordinator. He's worked with quarterbacks. So, I just think that this is a talented coach, man, that's got a lot of wisdom."

Montgomery inherits a Lions running back room coming off a career season in which the team rushed for 1,880 yards, averaged 4.4 yards per carry and scored 23 rushing touchdowns. Veteran Jamaal Williams led the way with his first 1,000-yard season and broke the single-season franchise rushing touchdown record with 17. Williams is an unrestricted free agent, but there's mutual interest on both sides for him to re-sign.

Related Links

Montgomery said he's excited to work with the running backs in that room when they return to the building for the offseason training program.

"There's things that we think we can get better at," he said. "Let's go do that. It's not my job to say who's going to be in the room. My job is to say how hard I'm going to coach these guys. I'm going to coach the hell out of whoever is in the room."

Montgomery said he's also eager to start working with D’Andre Swift and see where he can go as a player entering his fourth season. Swift has all the tools to be a productive back in this league, but injuries have limited him some early in his career. Montgomery said all the tools are there for Swift to be a great player.

2023 NFL Combine drills: Linebackers

View photos of the linebackers at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 47

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 47

Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 47

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 47

Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullah runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
5 / 47

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
6 / 47

Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7 / 47

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 47

Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 47

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
10 / 47

Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11 / 47

Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska linebacker Ochaun Mathis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
12 / 47

Nebraska linebacker Ochaun Mathis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 47

Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nebraska linebacker Ochaun Mathis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 47

Nebraska linebacker Ochaun Mathis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
15 / 47

Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
16 / 47

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
17 / 47

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas linebacker Lonnie Phelps runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
18 / 47

Kansas linebacker Lonnie Phelps runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
19 / 47

LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
20 / 47

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 47

LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas linebacker Lonnie Phelps runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
22 / 47

Kansas linebacker Lonnie Phelps runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
23 / 47

Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
24 / 47

Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
25 / 47

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
26 / 47

Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
27 / 47

Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Henry To'Oto'O runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
28 / 47

Alabama linebacker Henry To'Oto'O runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
29 / 47

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
30 / 47

Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
31 / 47

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Henry To'Oto'O runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
32 / 47

Alabama linebacker Henry To'Oto'O runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
33 / 47

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
34 / 47

Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
35 / 47

Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn linebacker Derick Hall runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
36 / 47

Auburn linebacker Derick Hall runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
37 / 47

Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas linebacker Demarvion Overshown runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
38 / 47

Texas linebacker Demarvion Overshown runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn linebacker Derick Hall runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
39 / 47

Auburn linebacker Derick Hall runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU linebacker Dee Winters runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
40 / 47

TCU linebacker Dee Winters runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU linebacker Dee Winters runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
41 / 47

TCU linebacker Dee Winters runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
42 / 47

Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
43 / 47

Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana linebacker Cam Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
44 / 47

Indiana linebacker Cam Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana linebacker Cam Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
45 / 47

Indiana linebacker Cam Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
46 / 47

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
47 / 47

Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Montgomery helped Jonathan Taylor become a superstar ball carrier in Indianapolis, and also played a key role in making him a better pass blocker, receiver and overall more complete player. Montgomery said coaching a player the caliber of Taylor helped him become a better coach because it made him find unique ways to make an already terrific player even better. Those are the things he'll bring to that room in Detroit.

"Overall if I had to put three words together (to describe the kind of room I want to have) it would smart, tough and reliable," Montgomery said. "We got to protect the football and protect the quarterback and work our (butt) off on doing those things."

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 3 of prospect availability at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Lions could address backup QB position via free agency, draft or both

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes wants to address the backup quarterback position, and he could look to free agency, the draft or both to do so.

news

What are Lions looking for in a cornerback prospect?

Cornerback is a position of need for the Detroit Lions, and the 2023 draft class is talented and deep at the position.

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 2 of prospect availability at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

What to expect from the Lions' defense in 2023

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn spoke with reporters at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine about what to expect from the Detroit Lions' defense in 2023.

news

Lions could choose to bolster DL talent with No. 6 pick in Draft

If the Detroit Lions want to bolster their defensive line, they're in a good spot to do so with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

10 takeaways from Campbell & Holmes

Catch up on all the news from the Combine media sessions with general manager Brad Holmes & head coach Dan Campbell.

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 1 of prospect availability at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

5 things to watch: 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2023 Combine preview: Kicker

Tim Twentyman takes a look at kickers to keep an eye on at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Why Daniel Jeremiah thinks DE Myles Murphy & QB Anthony Richardson are good fits for Lions

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke with reporters via conference to discuss this year's draft prospects. Here are all the highlights.

Advertising