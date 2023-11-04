TWENTYMAN: 5 games to watch this week

3. DALLAS (5-2) at PHILADELPHIA (7-1), 4:45 p.m.

The first of two matchups between the Cowboys and Eagles this season will help define the pecking order in the NFC at the midway point of the season. A Philadelphia win cements their status as the No. 1 seed and the team to beat in the NFC at 8-1. A Dallas win puts Detroit just a half game out of the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and sends a message to the rest of the league that Dallas is very much a player in the conference.

Dallas has the league's third ranked total defense. Philadelphia has the No. 3 total offense. Which unit proves superior in this one?

4. MIAMI (6-2) at KANSAS CITY (6-2), 9:30 a.m. (playing in Germany)

This doesn't have any playoff implications for the Lions but if you're a fan of offensive football this will be a fun one to wake up to and kick off a Sunday of football. Miami is the most explosive offense in the NFL and will be trying to outpace the reigning MVP in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.