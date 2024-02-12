2023 position breakdown: Linebacker

The good: There was a lot to like about the way Detroit's linebackers played this season.

Veteran Alex Anzalone became the fourth player in franchise history to record multiple seasons with at least 125 tackles, finishing 2023 with 129 to lead the team. He is the first player to have 125-plus in consecutive years since Ernie Sims in 2006-07.

Rookie Jack Campbell, who was the No. 18 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft, had a strong rookie season, notching 95 tackles (52 solo), five tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one pass defended. His tackles were the second most among all NFL rookies this season. He was the only rookie to record at least 80 tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

Third-year linebacker Derrick Barnes also eclipsed the 80-tackle mark (81) and chipped in a sack, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and a huge interception to send the Lions to the NFC Championship Game.

Veteran Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who was All-Pro and a Pro Bowler as a special teamer, played less than 10 percent of the snaps on defense and still contributed 20 tackles, a sack and a couple passes defended.

It wasn't an easy second season for Malcolm Rodriguez being replaced in the starting lineup by Campbell, but Rodriguez embraced a special teams role and still made plenty of contributions on defense when put into the lineup due to injury. He's an unselfish young player.

Overall it's a pretty young group with plenty of room to grow.

The run defense is where the Lions really excelled on that side of the ball this season and the linebackers, along with the front four, deserve a lot of credit for that. The 36 runs of 10-plus yards allowed by the Lions this season were the second fewest in NFL. Also second fewest were the five runs of 20-plus yards allowed. Detroit was one of 13 teams that did not allow a 50-plus-yard gain on the ground all year.